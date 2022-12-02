Police calls

Dec. 1—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

700 block of Westbrook Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

900 block of West Robb avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

300 block of West Kibby Street, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday.

1800 block of North Cole Street, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday.

200 block of East High Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

East Elm Street at South Roberts Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Wednesday.

700 block of North Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

1400 block of South Reese Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Wednesday.

Allentown Road at North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday evening.

1800 block of North Cole Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Wednesday evening.

300 block of West Spring Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Wednesday night.

1000 block of West Market Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated early Thursday morning.

600 block of West Ford Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated early Thursday morning.

200 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday morning.

North Metcalf Street at West North Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Thursday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

300 block of North Canal Street, Spencerville — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Wednesday.

1900 block of East Elm Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Wednesday.

1300 block of Bowman Road, Lima — A stolen vehicle was reported Wednesday.

5200 block of Mowery Road, Lima — A report of a forgery was filed Wednesday.

200 block of East 14th Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Wednesday.

300 block of North Main Street, Lima — Drug abuse was reported Wednesday.

100 block of West Spring Street, Lima — Criminal damaging was reported Wednesday.

Story continues

2400 block of Bible Road, Lima — A sexual abuse complaint was filed Wednesday.

2700 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.

1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Wednesday.

4000 block of Wolfe Road, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.

900 block of North Defiance Trail, Spencerville — Deputies responded to shots fired Wednesday.

800 block of South Napoleon Road, Harrod — A missing juvenile was reported Wednesday.

2400 block of Lark Avenue, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.

8900 block of Columbus Grove Bluffton Road, Bluffton — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.