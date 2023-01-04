Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Jan. 3—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

300 block of South Kenilworth Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday.

800 block of Albert Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

500 block of Elmwood Place, Lima — A deceased person was reported Monday.

North Jameson Avenue at West Wayne Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.

400 block of Haller Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday.

1100 block of Adamlee Place, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

400 block of South Collett Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

North West Street at West Northern Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday evening.

500 block of Fairview Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present early Tuesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

100 block of Steeple Chase Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Monday.

2400 block of North Eastown Road, Lima — An intoxicated driver was reported Monday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

