Police calls
Jan. 3—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
300 block of South Kenilworth Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday.
800 block of Albert Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
500 block of Elmwood Place, Lima — A deceased person was reported Monday.
North Jameson Avenue at West Wayne Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.
400 block of Haller Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday.
1100 block of Adamlee Place, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
400 block of South Collett Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
North West Street at West Northern Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday evening.
500 block of Fairview Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present early Tuesday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
100 block of Steeple Chase Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Monday.
2400 block of North Eastown Road, Lima — An intoxicated driver was reported Monday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.