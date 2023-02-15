Police calls
Feb. 14—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
300 block of North Jameson Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
700 block of East Hanthorn Road, Lima — Police responded to a theft in progress Monday.
900 block of Vanness Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday.
1500 block of North Main Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Monday evening,
1900 block of Lakewood Avenue, Lima — A missing person was reported Monday night.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
100 block of South Broadway Street, Spencerville — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Monday.
2300 block of Allentown Road, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Monday.
300 block of South Roberts Avenue, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Monday.
1600 block of Elida Road, Lima — Two reports of a stolen vehicle were filed Monday.
2400 block of Elida Road, Lima — Three forgeries were reported Monday.
100 block of North Concept Drive, Lima — A forgery was reported Monday.
600 block of South Tyler Street, Van Wert — Deputies responded to a bomb threat Monday.
3800 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A missing adult was reported Monday.
2400 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Monday.
2100 block of North Eastown Road, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Monday.
West Grand Avenue at Delaware Avenue, Lima — A fight was reported Monday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.