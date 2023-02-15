Police calls

Feb. 14—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

300 block of North Jameson Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

700 block of East Hanthorn Road, Lima — Police responded to a theft in progress Monday.

900 block of Vanness Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday.

1500 block of North Main Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Monday evening,

1900 block of Lakewood Avenue, Lima — A missing person was reported Monday night.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

100 block of South Broadway Street, Spencerville — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Monday.

2300 block of Allentown Road, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Monday.

300 block of South Roberts Avenue, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Monday.

1600 block of Elida Road, Lima — Two reports of a stolen vehicle were filed Monday.

2400 block of Elida Road, Lima — Three forgeries were reported Monday.

100 block of North Concept Drive, Lima — A forgery was reported Monday.

600 block of South Tyler Street, Van Wert — Deputies responded to a bomb threat Monday.

3800 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A missing adult was reported Monday.

2400 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Monday.

2100 block of North Eastown Road, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Monday.

West Grand Avenue at Delaware Avenue, Lima — A fight was reported Monday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.