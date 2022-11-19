Police calls
Nov. 18—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
600 block of Grand Avenue, Lima — Domestic violence was reported Thursday.
1000 block of Linden Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Thursday.
10 block of Oakwood Place, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Thursday.
600 block of North Main Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Thursday.
1200 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday.
900 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.
100 block of East Market Street, Lima — A prowler was reported Thursday night.
800 block of West O'Connor Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated early Friday morning.
800 block of Delphos Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated early Friday morning.
600 block of Lewis Boulevard, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress early Friday morning.
300 block of West Elm Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress early Friday morning.
300 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated early Friday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
6000 block of McClain Road, Wapakoneta — A missing juvenile was reported Thursday.
700 block of Sunset Avenue, Spencerville — A mentally ill person was reported Thursday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.