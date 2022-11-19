Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Nov. 18—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

600 block of Grand Avenue, Lima — Domestic violence was reported Thursday.

1000 block of Linden Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Thursday.

10 block of Oakwood Place, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Thursday.

600 block of North Main Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Thursday.

1200 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday.

900 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

100 block of East Market Street, Lima — A prowler was reported Thursday night.

800 block of West O'Connor Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated early Friday morning.

800 block of Delphos Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated early Friday morning.

600 block of Lewis Boulevard, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress early Friday morning.

300 block of West Elm Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress early Friday morning.

300 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated early Friday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

6000 block of McClain Road, Wapakoneta — A missing juvenile was reported Thursday.

700 block of Sunset Avenue, Spencerville — A mentally ill person was reported Thursday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

Recommended Stories