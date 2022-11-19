Police calls

The Daily Beast

Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/InstagramPolice arrived at the home of the four University of Idaho students who were slain on Sunday to discover their lifeless bodies still in bed, where the local coroner said it’s “likely” the friend group was slaughtered while they slept just hours prior.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt dished the shocking detail on Thursday in a late-night interview on NewsNation’s Banfield, where she also revealed each victim was stabbed multiple times.Prior to Mabbutt’s c