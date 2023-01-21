Police calls

Jan. 20—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday.

400 block of Haller Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Thursday.

1200 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

East Robb Avenue at North Union Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Thursday.

1800 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Thursday.

900 block of St. Johns Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

300 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday evening.

800 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Thursday evening.

600 block of Findlay Road, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Thursday night.

200 block of West Kibby Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Thursday night.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

1400 block of North Cool Road, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Thursday.

2300 block of East 4th Street, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Thursday.

1900 block of Elida Road, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Thursday.

2100 block of North Dixie Highway, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Thursday.

200 block of East Union Street, Spencerville — Deputies investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Thursday.

