Police calls
Nov. 17—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
100 block of West High Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
500 block of South Scott Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
Jean Court, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Wednesday.
100 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday.
500 block of West Murphy Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
1000 block of Faurot Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday.
South Fernwood Drive at West Elm Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Wednesday.
800 block of South Cable Road, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Wednesday evening.
800 block of North Union Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress incident Wednesday evening.
800 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Wednesday night.
1000 block of Holmes Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday morning.
100 block of South Main Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday morning.
600 block of West Grand Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Thursday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
400 block of Charles Street, Spencerville — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Wednesday.
1700 block of Homeward Avenue, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Wednesday.
900 block of Brower Road, Lima — A felonious assault was investigated Wednesday.
100 block of East Market Street, Lima — Deputies investigated an escape Wednesday.
South Main Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday.
