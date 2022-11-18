Police calls

Nov. 17—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

100 block of West High Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

500 block of South Scott Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

Jean Court, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Wednesday.

100 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday.

500 block of West Murphy Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

1000 block of Faurot Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday.

South Fernwood Drive at West Elm Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Wednesday.

800 block of South Cable Road, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Wednesday evening.

800 block of North Union Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress incident Wednesday evening.

800 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Wednesday night.

1000 block of Holmes Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday morning.

100 block of South Main Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday morning.

600 block of West Grand Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Thursday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

400 block of Charles Street, Spencerville — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Wednesday.

1700 block of Homeward Avenue, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Wednesday.

900 block of Brower Road, Lima — A felonious assault was investigated Wednesday.

100 block of East Market Street, Lima — Deputies investigated an escape Wednesday.

South Main Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday.

