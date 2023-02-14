Police calls

Feb. 13—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

200 block of South Main Street, Lima — Police responded to a robbery Sunday.

South Collett Street at West Spring Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday.

600 block of Gloria Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Sunday.

900 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Sunday.

900 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — An animal bite with a dog at large was reported Sunday evening.

800 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Sunday evening.

900 block of Brower Road, Lima — An auto theft was reported Sunday evening.

500 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Sunday night.

1500 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday night.

400 block of West McKibben Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Sunday night.

800 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated early Monday morning.

2800 block of Racers Way, Lima — A theft was reported Monday morning.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.