Police calls
Feb. 9—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
900 block of North Main Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Wednesday.
2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A shoplifter was reported Wednesday.
2900 block of North Cole Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
1500 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
1400 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Destruction of property was investigated Wednesday evening.
700 block of Woodward Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Wednesday evening.
900 block of Greenlawn Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Thursday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
3200 block of Elida Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Wednesday.
2400 block of Lark Avenue, Lima — A fight was reported Wednesday.
100 block of Michele Drive, Delphos — A deceased person was reported Wednesday.
200 block of South Leonard Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Wednesday.
5200 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A deceased person was reported Wednesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.