Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Jan. 18—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

20 block of Superior Court, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

900 block of Leland Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Tuesday.

500 block of West Grand Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday.

North Collett Street at Richie Avenue, Lima — An animal bite with a dog at large was reported Tuesday.

800 block of South Cable Road, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Tuesday.

East North Street at North Jackson Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Tuesday.

600 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday evening.

700 block of South Main Street, Lima — A deceased person was reported Tuesday evening.

800 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Tuesday evening.

1300 block of West High Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Tuesday evening.

300 block of West Kibby Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Tuesday night.

Cameron Lane at Clinton Way, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Tuesday night.

20 block of Superior Court, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday morning

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

1200 block of Brower Road, Lima — An intoxicated driver was reported Tuesday.

Bentley Road at Sandusky Road, Bluffton — Criminal damaging was reported Tuesday.

1500 block of Thayer Road, Lima — A deceased person was reported Tuesday.

100 block of Leonard Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Tuesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

Recommended Stories