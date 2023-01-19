Police calls
Jan. 18—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
20 block of Superior Court, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
900 block of Leland Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Tuesday.
500 block of West Grand Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday.
North Collett Street at Richie Avenue, Lima — An animal bite with a dog at large was reported Tuesday.
800 block of South Cable Road, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Tuesday.
East North Street at North Jackson Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Tuesday.
600 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday evening.
700 block of South Main Street, Lima — A deceased person was reported Tuesday evening.
800 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Tuesday evening.
1300 block of West High Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Tuesday evening.
300 block of West Kibby Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Tuesday night.
Cameron Lane at Clinton Way, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Tuesday night.
20 block of Superior Court, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday morning
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
1200 block of Brower Road, Lima — An intoxicated driver was reported Tuesday.
Bentley Road at Sandusky Road, Bluffton — Criminal damaging was reported Tuesday.
1500 block of Thayer Road, Lima — A deceased person was reported Tuesday.
100 block of Leonard Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Tuesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.