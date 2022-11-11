Police calls
Nov. 10—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
800 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Wednesday.
East Market Street at South Park Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Wednesday.
600 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Wednesday.
600 block of North Jefferson Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Wednesday.
North Cole Street at West Market Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Wednesday.
600 block of Marian Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Wednesday.
100 block of North Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Wednesday evening.
North West Street at West Wayne Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Wednesday evening.
2300 block of Cole Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Wednesday evening.
1000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday evening.
200 block of South McDonel Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday night.
100 block of West Kibby Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Wednesday night.
600 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Wednesday night.
Oxford Avenue at South Collett Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Wednesday night.
800 block of South Leonard Avenue, Lima — An auto theft was reported Thursday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
1900 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday.
700 block of Belmont Avenue, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Wednesday.
200 block of Stanton Avenue, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.
700 block of Lost Creek Boulevard, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Wednesday.
200 block of Hartford Court, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.
1000 block of Warren Avenue, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.