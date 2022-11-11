Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
Nov. 10—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

800 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Wednesday.

East Market Street at South Park Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Wednesday.

600 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Wednesday.

600 block of North Jefferson Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Wednesday.

North Cole Street at West Market Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Wednesday.

600 block of Marian Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Wednesday.

100 block of North Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Wednesday evening.

North West Street at West Wayne Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Wednesday evening.

2300 block of Cole Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Wednesday evening.

1000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday evening.

200 block of South McDonel Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday night.

100 block of West Kibby Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Wednesday night.

600 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Wednesday night.

Oxford Avenue at South Collett Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Wednesday night.

800 block of South Leonard Avenue, Lima — An auto theft was reported Thursday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

1900 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday.

700 block of Belmont Avenue, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Wednesday.

200 block of Stanton Avenue, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.

700 block of Lost Creek Boulevard, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Wednesday.

200 block of Hartford Court, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.

1000 block of Warren Avenue, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

