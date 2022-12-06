Police calls
Dec. 5—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
700 block of Atlantic Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Sunday.
1300 block of West High Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Sunday.
800 block of West Murphy Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday.
1000 block of Cornell Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.
1500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday evening.
800 block of South Union Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Sunday evening.
500 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported early Monday morning.
700 block of South Union Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Monday morning.
East Elm Street at Grove Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
400 block of South Washington Street, Lafayette — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday.
9500 block of Harrod Road, Harrod — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday.
2100 block of North Dixie Highway, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Sunday.
3000 block of Harding Highway, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Sunday.
