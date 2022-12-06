Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Dec. 5—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

700 block of Atlantic Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Sunday.

1300 block of West High Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Sunday.

800 block of West Murphy Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday.

1000 block of Cornell Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.

1500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday evening.

800 block of South Union Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Sunday evening.

500 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported early Monday morning.

700 block of South Union Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Monday morning.

East Elm Street at Grove Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

400 block of South Washington Street, Lafayette — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday.

9500 block of Harrod Road, Harrod — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday.

2100 block of North Dixie Highway, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Sunday.

3000 block of Harding Highway, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Sunday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

Recommended Stories