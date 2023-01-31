Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
Jan. 30—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

700 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.

1300 block of St. Johns Road, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.

500 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Sunday.

700 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday evening.

1900 block of Wales Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Sunday evening.

1100 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Sunday evening.

800 block of Cornell Drive, Lima — A prowler was reported Sunday night.

1100 block of North Main Street, Lima — Police responded to destruction of property in progress early Monday morning.

Town Square, Lima — Destruction of property was reported early Monday morning.

600 block of North Jameson Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Monday morning.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

