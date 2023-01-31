Police calls
Jan. 30—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
700 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.
1300 block of St. Johns Road, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.
500 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Sunday.
700 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday evening.
1900 block of Wales Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Sunday evening.
1100 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Sunday evening.
800 block of Cornell Drive, Lima — A prowler was reported Sunday night.
1100 block of North Main Street, Lima — Police responded to destruction of property in progress early Monday morning.
Town Square, Lima — Destruction of property was reported early Monday morning.
600 block of North Jameson Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Monday morning.
