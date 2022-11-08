Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
Nov. 7—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

South Jameson Avenue at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Sunday.

200 block of Nye Street, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Sunday.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Sunday.

1100 block West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday.

400 block of Albert Street, Lima — Destruction of property was investigated Sunday.

1700 block of Allentown Road, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Sunday.

500 block of West Kildare Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday evening.

200 block of West Murphy Street, Lima — Destruction of property was investigated Sunday night.

400 block of West McKibben Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported early Monday morning.

900 block of North West Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported early Monday morning.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

