Police calls

Candidates across California knocked on voters’ doors and pleaded for support at rallies in a late-hour campaign push Monday, hoping to sway the outcome in races that will play into control of the U.S. House, determine the next mayor of Los Angeles and test the longstanding Democratic grip on the nation’s most populous state. Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned on behalf of Democratic candidates at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she sought to inspire turnout in a midterm election year when the party in the White House historically loses seats in Congress. California has a string of competitive congressional races that will play into House control, with Democrats defending their fragile majority.