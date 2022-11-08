Police calls
Nov. 7—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
South Jameson Avenue at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Sunday.
200 block of Nye Street, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Sunday.
500 block of Brower Road, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Sunday.
1100 block West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday.
400 block of Albert Street, Lima — Destruction of property was investigated Sunday.
1700 block of Allentown Road, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Sunday.
500 block of West Kildare Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday evening.
200 block of West Murphy Street, Lima — Destruction of property was investigated Sunday night.
400 block of West McKibben Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported early Monday morning.
900 block of North West Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported early Monday morning.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.