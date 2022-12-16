Police calls
Dec. 15—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
600 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
300 block of North Main Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
South Jameson Avenue at West Elm Street, Lima —A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
600 block of Albert Street, Lima —Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Wednesday.
East Fourth Street at St. Johns Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
North Main Street at West Robb Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
300 block of North Main Street, Lima — A fight was reported Wednesday.
2300 block of East Fourth Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Wednesday.
300 block of North Main Street, Lima — Criminal damaging was reported Wednesday.
1200 block of Neubrecht Road, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.
2600 block of Johnston Road, Harrod — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Wednesday.
1500 block of Findlay Road, Lima — Drug abuse was reported Wednesday.
North Cole Street at Elida Road, Lima — An intoxicated driver was reported Wednesday.
100 block of Tara Court, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Wednesday.
1800 block of Zeits Avenue, Lima — Criminal damaging was reported Wednesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.