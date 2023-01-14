Police calls
Jan. 13—LIMA POLICE
3000 block of Elijah Parkway, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.
300 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — An assault was investigated Thursday.
1000 block of Gloria Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.
200 block of West Murphy, Lima — A theft in progress was reported Thursday.
2000 block of North West Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF
Allentown Road at North Cole Street, Lima — A report of drug abuse was investigated Thursday.
1100 block of Sherman Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Thursday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.