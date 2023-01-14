Police calls

Associated Press

Prosecutors seek a life prison term for an ex-convict who extorted and forced into labor or prostitution some women he met at his daughter’s on-campus housing at Sarah Lawrence College, while his lawyers request the mandatory minimum 15 years behind bars for his crimes, according to papers filed prior to sentencing next week. In a submission in Manhattan federal court late Friday, prosecutors called Lawrence Ray's crimes “heinous,” saying he groomed and abused his young victims as he took "sadistic pleasure in their pain and enjoyed the fruits of their suffering.”