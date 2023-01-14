Police calls

J Swygart, The Lima News, Ohio
Jan. 13—LIMA POLICE

3000 block of Elijah Parkway, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

300 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — An assault was investigated Thursday.

1000 block of Gloria Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

200 block of West Murphy, Lima — A theft in progress was reported Thursday.

2000 block of North West Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF

Allentown Road at North Cole Street, Lima — A report of drug abuse was investigated Thursday.

1100 block of Sherman Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Thursday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

