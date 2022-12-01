Police calls

Nov. 30—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

300 block of Spring Street, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday.

200 block of South West Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Tuesday.

900 block of Milburn Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

800 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — Domestic violence was investigated Tuesday.

1000 block of St. Johns Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

Brice Avenue at North Cole Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

200 block of East High Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

800 block of North Main Street, Lima — Destruction of property was investigated Tuesday.

1700 block of South Reese Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday.

Bresler Reservoir, Lima — Police investigated a shooting Tuesday evening.

500 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Tuesday night.

300 block of West Spring Street, Lima — An assault was reported early Wednesday morning.

500 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was investigated Wednesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

800 block of South Mumaugh Road, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Tuesday.

600 block of South Main Street, Delphos — A mentally ill person was reported Tuesday.

400 block of South Mumaugh Road, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Tuesday.

1400 block of Plainfield Drive, Lima — An unruly juvenile was investigated Tuesday.

1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — An unruly juvenile was investigated Tuesday.

400 block of Yale Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday.

200 block of North Grubb Road, Delphos — A mentally ill person was reported Tuesday.

2100 block of North Dixie Highway, Lima — A fight was reported Tuesday.

10000 block of Stemple Road, Ada — Deputies responded to shots fired Tuesday.

