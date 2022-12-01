Police calls
Nov. 30—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
300 block of Spring Street, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday.
200 block of South West Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Tuesday.
900 block of Milburn Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
800 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — Domestic violence was investigated Tuesday.
1000 block of St. Johns Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
Brice Avenue at North Cole Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
200 block of East High Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
800 block of North Main Street, Lima — Destruction of property was investigated Tuesday.
1700 block of South Reese Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday.
Bresler Reservoir, Lima — Police investigated a shooting Tuesday evening.
500 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Tuesday night.
300 block of West Spring Street, Lima — An assault was reported early Wednesday morning.
500 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was investigated Wednesday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
800 block of South Mumaugh Road, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Tuesday.
600 block of South Main Street, Delphos — A mentally ill person was reported Tuesday.
400 block of South Mumaugh Road, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Tuesday.
1400 block of Plainfield Drive, Lima — An unruly juvenile was investigated Tuesday.
1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — An unruly juvenile was investigated Tuesday.
400 block of Yale Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday.
200 block of North Grubb Road, Delphos — A mentally ill person was reported Tuesday.
2100 block of North Dixie Highway, Lima — A fight was reported Tuesday.
10000 block of Stemple Road, Ada — Deputies responded to shots fired Tuesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.