Police calls

Jan. 19—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1500 block of Oakland Parkway, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Wednesday.

700 block of Maplewood Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

800 block of Elizabeth Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday.

500 block of East 2nd Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Wednesday.

North Nixon Avenue at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Wednesday.

East 4th Street at South Reese Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday night.

2300 block of Spencerville Road, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Wednesday night.

500 block of West Eureka Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with a suspect present early Thursday morning.

College Park West at North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

1300 block of Findlay Road, Lima — Criminal damaging was reported Wednesday.

900 block of Greely Chapel Road, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.

1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Wednesday.

2300 block of Kimberly Drive, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.

1300 block of Elida Road, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.

1400 block of Plainfield Drive, Lima — Criminal damaging was reported Wednesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.