Police calls

Feb. 15—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

400 block of Flanders Avenue, Lima — An auto theft was reported Tuesday.

900 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — An animal bite with a dog at large was reported Tuesday.

1400 block of North West Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

North Metcalf Street at West Robb Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

900 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police investigated a traffic accident with property damage Tuesday.

600 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

North Jameson Avenue at West Wayne Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Tuesday evening.

900 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Two thefts were reported Tuesday night.

500 block of South Pine Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported early Wednesday morning.

2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A shoplifter was reported Wednesday morning.

1100 block of St. Johns Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

700 block of Belmont Avenue, Lima — A metnally ill person was reported Tuesday.

2700 block of Sherwood Drive, Lima — A stolen vehicle was reported Tuesday.

100 block of East Main Street, Lima — A deceased person was reported Tuesday.

600 block of West Riley Street, Bluffton — A mentally ill person was reported Tuesday.

