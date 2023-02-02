Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
Feb. 1—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

South Cable Road at West Elm Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Tuesday.

North McDonel Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

1600 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

South Collett Street at West Elm Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

2900 block of Elijah Parkway, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

1200 block of West Spring Street, Lima — Police responded to a stabbing Tuesday evening.

800 block of South Leonard Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Tuesday night.

1900 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

400 block of East North Street, Lima — A fight was reported Tuesday.

2400 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Tuesday.

100 block of Wynnwood Court, Lima — A sexual abuse complaint was filed Tuesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

