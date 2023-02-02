Police calls
Feb. 1—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
South Cable Road at West Elm Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Tuesday.
North McDonel Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
1600 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
South Collett Street at West Elm Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
2900 block of Elijah Parkway, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
1200 block of West Spring Street, Lima — Police responded to a stabbing Tuesday evening.
800 block of South Leonard Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Tuesday night.
1900 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
400 block of East North Street, Lima — A fight was reported Tuesday.
2400 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Tuesday.
100 block of Wynnwood Court, Lima — A sexual abuse complaint was filed Tuesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.