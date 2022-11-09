Police calls
Nov. 8—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
100 block of East Circular Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
600 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday.
700 block of Mackenzie Drive, Lima — A prowler was reported Monday.
100 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.
100 block of East Eureka Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
Blackburn Drive at West Elm Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.
600 block of West Vine Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Monday evening.
300 block of Laney Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday evening.
800 block of Holmes Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Monday evening.
900 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Monday night.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
600 block of shock Avenue, Lima — A fight was reported Monday.
2700 block of Bible Road, Lima — A report of sexual abuse was filed Monday.
University Drive, Bluffton — A mentally ill person was reported Monday.
1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — A report of sexual abuse was filed Monday.
400 block of Mumaugh Road, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Monday.
2400 block of North Eastown Road, Lima — A fight was reported Monday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.