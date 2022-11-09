Police calls

TechCrunch

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that law enforcement seized $3.36 billion of bitcoin from a man who “unlawfully obtained” more than 50,000 bitcoin from darkweb market Silk Road over a decade ago. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said that James Zhong of Gainesville, Georgia, pleaded guilty on November 4 to committing wire fraud in September 2012. The plea came almost a year after law enforcement seized 50,676.17851897 bitcoin, then valued at more than $3.36 billion, from Zhong’s home, the statement said.