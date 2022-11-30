Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·2 min read

Nov. 29—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

100 block of East Kobby Street, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Monday.

900 block of North Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Monday.

500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday.

600 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Monday.

800 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Monday.

Commerce Parkway at St. Johns Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Monday.

700 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Monday.

400 block of Orena Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Monday.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Monday.

Bellefontaine Avenue at East Elm Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.

North West Street at West Wayne Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.

400 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Monday evening.

400 block of South Main Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Tuesday morning.

1400 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Sunday.

600 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Sunday.

900 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.

600 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Sunday.

800 block of West North Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.

900 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Sunday.

500 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday.

North Metcalf Street at West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday evening.

900 block Rice Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Sunday night.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — An intoxicated driver was reported Monday.

1400 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday.

1500 block of Edgewood Drive, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Monday.

1000 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A fight was reported Sunday.

Bellefontaine Avenue at East Kibby Street, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Sunday.

4300 block of East State Road, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Sunday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

Recommended Stories