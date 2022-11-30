Police calls
Nov. 29—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
100 block of East Kobby Street, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Monday.
900 block of North Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Monday.
500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday.
600 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Monday.
800 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Monday.
Commerce Parkway at St. Johns Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Monday.
700 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Monday.
400 block of Orena Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Monday.
500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Monday.
Bellefontaine Avenue at East Elm Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.
North West Street at West Wayne Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.
400 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Monday evening.
400 block of South Main Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Tuesday morning.
1400 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Sunday.
600 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Sunday.
900 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.
600 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Sunday.
800 block of West North Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.
900 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Sunday.
500 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday.
North Metcalf Street at West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday evening.
900 block Rice Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Sunday night.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — An intoxicated driver was reported Monday.
1400 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday.
1500 block of Edgewood Drive, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Monday.
1000 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A fight was reported Sunday.
Bellefontaine Avenue at East Kibby Street, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Sunday.
4300 block of East State Road, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Sunday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.