Police calls
Nov. 15—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
2300 block of North Cole Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
East Vine Street at South Pine Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.
300 block of West Vine Street, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Monday.
300 block of West High Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
1000 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Monday.
500 block of Michael Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Monday.
700 block of St Johns Avenue, Lima — A missing person was reported Monday.
1200 block of North Metcalf Street, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Monday evening.
700 block of Mackenzie Drive, Lima — An assault was reported Monday evening.
1000 block of East 2nd Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Monday night.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
1900 block of Roschman Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Monday.
2200 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Monday.
600 block of Shock Avenue, Lima — A fight was reported Monday.
