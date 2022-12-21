Police calls
Dec. 20—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
1800 block of North Cole Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Monday.
100 block of North West Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
700 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
300 block of South Nixon Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday.
900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.
1100 block of Adamlee Place, Lima — A theft was reported Monday evening.
400 block of North Jameson Avenue, Lima — A shooting was investigated on Monday evening.
1200 block of Oakland Parkway, Lima — A theft was reported Monday evening.
500 block of Brower Road, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Monday night.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
2600 block of South Grubb Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Monday.
3200 block of Elida Road, Lima — An intoxicated driver was reported Monday.
2400 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a robbery Monday.
2400 block of Elida Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Monday.
2500 block of Susan Ann Drive, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Monday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.