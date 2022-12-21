Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
Dec. 20—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1800 block of North Cole Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Monday.

100 block of North West Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

700 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

300 block of South Nixon Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday.

900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.

1100 block of Adamlee Place, Lima — A theft was reported Monday evening.

400 block of North Jameson Avenue, Lima — A shooting was investigated on Monday evening.

1200 block of Oakland Parkway, Lima — A theft was reported Monday evening.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Monday night.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

2600 block of South Grubb Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Monday.

3200 block of Elida Road, Lima — An intoxicated driver was reported Monday.

2400 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a robbery Monday.

2400 block of Elida Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Monday.

2500 block of Susan Ann Drive, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Monday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

