Police calls

Nov. 22—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

100 block of East Franklin Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

600 block of North Collett Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday.

800 block of Brice Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

100 block of North Union Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday.

1700 block of Brookwood Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday evening.

700 block of South Main Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Monday evening.

200 block of South Jameson Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported early Tuesday morning.

Oakwood Place, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday morning.

1100 block of Hughes Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday morning.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.