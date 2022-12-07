Police calls
Dec. 6—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
400 block of South Baxter Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Monday.
900 block of Vanness Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Monday.
700 block of South Main Street, Lima — An assault was reported Monday.
East Hanthorn Road at St. Johns Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.
800 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
500 block of South Shawnee Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
100 block of West Vine Street, Lima — Police received a report of a theft Monday.
South Elizabeth Street at West Spring Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday evening.
600 block of West Lane Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday night.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
1200 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — An intoxicated driver was investigated Monday.
1400 block of Findlay Road, Lima — Deputies investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Monday.
1100 block of Roush Road, Lima — A domestic disturbance was reported Monday.
1800 block of St. Johns Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Monday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.