Police calls

Dec. 6—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

400 block of South Baxter Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Monday.

900 block of Vanness Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Monday.

700 block of South Main Street, Lima — An assault was reported Monday.

East Hanthorn Road at St. Johns Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.

800 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

500 block of South Shawnee Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

100 block of West Vine Street, Lima — Police received a report of a theft Monday.

South Elizabeth Street at West Spring Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday evening.

600 block of West Lane Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday night.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

1200 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — An intoxicated driver was investigated Monday.

1400 block of Findlay Road, Lima — Deputies investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Monday.

1100 block of Roush Road, Lima — A domestic disturbance was reported Monday.

1800 block of St. Johns Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Monday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

