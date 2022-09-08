Police calls

Sep. 8—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1200 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

3000 block of Elijah Parkway, Lima — A shooting was investigated Tuesday.

800 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Tuesday.

600 block of West Market Street, Lima — A fight was reported Tuesday.

1000 block of Brower Road, Lima — An assault was reported Monday.

Town Square, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Tuesday.

700 block of North Jefferson Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

500 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday.

2400 block of Allentown Road Lima — A shoplifter was reported Tuesday.

1100 block of East Franklin Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Tuesday.

1200 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Tuesday.

Bay Circle and North Cole Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Tuesday evening.

1300 block of West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday evening.

1200 block of Rice Avenue, Lima — A fight in progress was reported Tuesday night.

1100 block of Bikini Drive, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Tuesday night.

1200 block of Pebble Creek, Lima — A missing person was reported Tuesday night.

600 block of North Collett Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident with the suspect present was investigated Tuesday night.

200 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday night.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A domestic violence incident with the suspect present was investigated Tuesday. night

500 block of North Jackson Street, Lima — A fight in progress was reported Tuesday night.

1000 block of South Reese Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported early Wednesday morning.

700 block of West Elm Street, Lima — An assault was reported early Wednesday morning.

East Market Street and North Central Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated early Wednesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

3000 block of Elijah Parkway, Lima— Deputies aided another agency Tuesday.

400 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — Deputies aided another agency Tuesday.

9100 block of Harding Highway, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of menacing Tuesday.

600 block of Daytona Drive, Lima — A criminal damaging incident was investigated Tuesday.

100 block of Paradise Place, Lima — A criminal damaging incident was investigated Tuesday.

West Elm Street and South Collett Street, Lima — Deputies aided another agency Tuesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.