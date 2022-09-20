Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Sep. 20—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1800 block of North Cole Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of domestic violence Sunday.

2000 block of North West Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Sunday.

1000 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was reported Sunday.

2000 block of Lake Circle Drive, Lima — A fight was reported Sunday.

1500 block of Latham Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was reported Sunday.

900 block of Rice Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run was reported Sunday.

600 block of West Eureka Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of domestic violence Sunday.

1200 block of Rice Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a report of domestic violence Sunday.

Jean Court, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Sunday.

1000 block of North Baxter Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Sunday.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

2100 block of Juneau Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a fight Sunday

East Robb Avenue and North Central Avenue, Lima — Deputies aided another agency Sunday.

3200 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated driver Sunday.

North Metcalf Street and West Wayne Street, Lima — Deputies aided another agency Sunday.

1000 block of North McKinley Avenue, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Sunday.

2600 block of Ada Road, Lima — Deputies aided another agency Sunday.

1500 block of Stewart Road, Lima — A deceased person was reported Sunday.

1700 block of Robin Hood Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Sunday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

