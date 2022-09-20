Police calls
Sep. 20—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
1800 block of North Cole Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of domestic violence Sunday.
2000 block of North West Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Sunday.
1000 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was reported Sunday.
2000 block of Lake Circle Drive, Lima — A fight was reported Sunday.
1500 block of Latham Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was reported Sunday.
900 block of Rice Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run was reported Sunday.
600 block of West Eureka Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of domestic violence Sunday.
1200 block of Rice Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a report of domestic violence Sunday.
Jean Court, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Sunday.
1000 block of North Baxter Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Sunday.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
2100 block of Juneau Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a fight Sunday
East Robb Avenue and North Central Avenue, Lima — Deputies aided another agency Sunday.
3200 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated driver Sunday.
North Metcalf Street and West Wayne Street, Lima — Deputies aided another agency Sunday.
1000 block of North McKinley Avenue, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Sunday.
2600 block of Ada Road, Lima — Deputies aided another agency Sunday.
1500 block of Stewart Road, Lima — A deceased person was reported Sunday.
1700 block of Robin Hood Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Sunday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.