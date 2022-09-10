Police calls
Sep. 10—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
800 block of Oakland Parkway, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Thursday.
600 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Thursday.
1600 block of East Fourth Street, Lima — A traffic accident with an injury was investigated Thursday.
900 block of North McDonel Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investiated Thursday.
100 block of West Spring Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.
800 block of West Jefferson Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Thursday.
200 block of East Wayne Street, Lima — A missing person was reported Thursday.
South Metcalf Street and West Kibby Street, Lima — An accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.
2400 block of West Spring Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was reported Thursday evening.
500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Thursday evening.
900 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday night.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
2800 block of Wren Avenue, Lima— Deputies responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Thursday.
East Robb Avenue and North Union Street, Lima — Deputies aided another agency Thursday.
1700 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A report of sexual abuse was investigated Thursday.
5000 block of North Kill Road, Delphos— A stolen car was reported Thursday.
1700 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of child abuse Thursday.
2700 block of Bible Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a fight Thursday.
1900 block of Elida Road, Lima — A forgery was reported Thursday.
5000 block of Leatherwood Road, Lima — Deputies aided another agency Thursday.
West Wayne Street and North Jameson Avenue, Lima — Deputies aided another agency Thursday.
400 block of Farmdale Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a mentally ill person Thursday.
4000 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a fight Thursday.
7600 block of Fort Amanda Road, Lima — A domestic disturbance was reported Thursday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.