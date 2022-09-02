Police calls

Sep. 2—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1300 block of Allentown Road, Lima — Police investigated a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Wednesday.

North Fernwood Drive and West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with an injury was reported Wednesday.

110 block of East Third Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was reported Wednesday.

1200 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

700 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

500 block of Michael Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

500 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

200 block of East Elm Street, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday.

1900 block of Brice Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

900 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

100 block of East High Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

1600 block of North West Street, Lima — Police investigated a destruction of property incident Wednesday.

1400 block of West Spring Street, Lima — Police investigated a domestic violence incident Wednesday.

North Shore Drive and South Metcalf Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was reported Wednesday evening.

100 block of East North Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident early Thursday morning.

100 block of North Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person early Thursday morning.

400 block of North Main Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported early Thursday morning.

700 block of North Main Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported early Thursday morning.

300 block of Calumet Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

700 block of North West Street, Lima — Deputies aided another agency Wednesday.

2100 block of Elida Road, Lima — A criminal damaging and breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday.

2100 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies aided another agency Wednesday.

300 block of North Main Street, Lima — Deputies aided another agency Wednesday.

200 block of East Main Street, Cairo — Deputies aided another agency Wednesday.

3000 block of Vera Way, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Wednesday.

2100 block of Central Point Parkway, Lima — Deputies aided another agency Wednesday.

10900 block of Ottawa Road, Columbus Grove — The Sheriff's Office aided another agency Wednesday.

1400 block of North Cool Road, Lima — A domestic disturbance was investigated Wednesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.