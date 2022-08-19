Police calls

Aug. 19—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

800 block of West Elm Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of destruction of property Wednesday.

600 block of West Spring Street, Lima — A report of theft was investigated Wednesday.

800 block of Albert Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person Wednesday.

400 block of Albert Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence with the suspect present Wednesday.

800 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated Wednesday.

2400 block of Heathway Lane, Lima — A report of theft was investigated Wednesday.

700 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated early Thursday.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

1500 block of Findlay Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a fight complaint Wednesday.

1700 block of Patricia Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Wednesday.

West Bluelick Road and North West Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated driver Wednesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.