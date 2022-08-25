Police calls
Aug. 25—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
300 block of East Second Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday.
1300 block of South Main Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday.
400 block of East McKibben Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Monday.
700 block of West Vine Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday.
900 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
South Metcalf Street at West Spring Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.
1800 block of Wendel Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
500 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
Allentown Road at North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.
1100 block of Bahama Drive, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday.
700 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — Police responded Monday to a fight in progress.
300 block of Maple Lane, Lima — The theft of a motor vehicle was reported Monday night.
Elida Road at North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Monday night.
700 block of Holly Street, Lima — An assault was investigated early Tuesday.
1600 block of South Union Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Tuesday morning.
Metcalf Street at Riverwalk, Lima — A robbery was investigated Tuesday morning.
1300 block of Greely Chapel Road, Lima — The destruction of property was reported Tuesday.
North Pierce Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Tuesday.
1400 block of Chestnut Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
Allentown Road at North Kenilworth Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
1800 block of Wendell Avenue, Lima — The theft of a motor vehicle was investigated Tuesday.
900 block of East Vine Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police investigated a reported assault on Tuesday.
1200 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Tuesday.
600 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — The theft of a motor vehicle was investigated Tuesday evening.
500 block of East Fourth Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Tuesday night.
500 block of South West Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Tuesday night.
Paul Street at South Metcalf Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Tuesday night.
East Second Street at St. Johns Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated late Tuesday.
2100 block of Lake Circle Drive, Lima — A theft was reported early Wednesday.
800 block of West North Street, Lima — Police responded Wednesday morning to a fight in progress.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
2200 block of Makin Drive, Lima — Deputies responded Monday to a sexual abuse complaint.
400 block of South Leonard Avenue, Lima — The report of an unruly juvenile was investigated Monday.
1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — A fight was investigated Monday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.