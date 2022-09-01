Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Sep. 1—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

700 block of West Eureka Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

600 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

500 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

700 block of Soouth Metcalf Street, Lima — A barking dog was reported Tuesday.

400 block of Haller Street, Lima — A destruction of property incident was reported Tuesday.

700 block of Broadway Street, Lima — Police investigated a domestic violence incident Tuesday.

300 block of North Charles Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

Hazel Avenue and North Cole Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

Delphos Avenue and Richie Avenue, Lima — An animal bite with a dog at large was reported Tuesday.

200 block of Kent Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Tuesday evening.

200 block of North Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday evening.

600 block ofSouth Scott Street, Lima — Police investigated a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Tuesday evening.

800 block of Madison Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday night.

300 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday night.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Tuesday night.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

