Police calls

Aug. 26—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1100 block of East Franklin Street, Lima — The theft of a motor vehicle was reported Wednesday morning.

700 block of West Eureka Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday.

900 block of East Vine Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Wednesday.

Allentown Road at North Cable Road, Lima — A hit-skip traffic accident was investigated Wednesday.

700 block of West Vine Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Wednesday.

700 block of Greenlawn Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident with suspect present was investigated Wednesday.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A missing person was reported Wednesday.

1200 block of Brice Avenue, Lima — A domestic violence incident in progress was investigated Wednesday.

700 block of West Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday morning.

700 block of North Baxter Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Thursday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

1200 block of East Breese Road, Lima — Deputies responded Wednesday to a complaint of shots fired.

3600 block of Citabria Drive, Lima — A domestic disturbance was investigated Wednesday.

700 block of Radcliffe Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded Wednesday to a complaint of criminal damage.

300 block of North Main Street — A report of forgery was investigated Wednesday.

9200 block of Harrod Road, Harrod — A domestic disturbance was investigated Wednesday.

2100 block of North Dixie Highway, Lima —Deputies investigated a fight complaint on Wednesday.

4300 block of East Lincoln Highway, Columbus Grove — A domestic disturbance was investigated Wednesday.

1500 block of Edgewood Drive, Lima — Deputies investigated a fight complaint on Wednesday.

2300 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Deputies investigated a fight complaint on Wednesday.

2100 block of Elida Road, Lima —A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.