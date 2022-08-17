Police calls

Aug. 17—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1100 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A theft was investigated Monday.

Superior Court, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated Monday.

100 block of East Market Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence Monday.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — Officers responded to a hit-skip accident Monday.

800 block of Linden Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence Monday.

Bellefontaine Avenue and Calumet Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a hit-skip accident Monday.

300 block of Ashwood Avenue, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated Monday.

400 block of South Jackson Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence in progress Monday.

500 block of Hope Street, Lima — A theft was investigated Monday.

700 block of North Metcalf Street, Lima — A theft was investigated Monday.

1000 block of St. Johns Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a report of destruction of property in progress Monday.

100 block of Haller Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence in progress Monday.

1100 block of Biscayne Drive, Lima — A theft was investigated early Tuesday.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

1300 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a fight complaint Monday.

Mayberry Road and Miller Road, Columbus Grove — Deputies responded to a report of an unruly juvenile Monday.

3100 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a fight complaint Monday.

1900 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated person Monday.

200 block of Baxter Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Monday.

2900 block of Hanover Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a mentally ill person Monday.

5500 block of Hartman Road, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated Monday.

400 block of Yale Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Monday.

1400 block of South Clay Street, Delphos — A report of breaking and entering was investigated Monday.

100 block of North Walnut Street, Harrod — Deputies responded to a report of an unruly juvenile Monday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.