Police calls
Dec. 14—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
East Elm Street at Harrison Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.
1200 block of Knollwood Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
2100 block of Lake Circle Drive, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday.
900 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
500 block of Calumet Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Monday.
400 block of South Roberts Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
East Elm Street at South Dana Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday evening.
300 block of West Elm Street, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Monday night.
200 block of West McKibben Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated early Tuesday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
500 block of Sunnymeade Lane, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Monday.
500 block of Ohio Street, Lima — A forgery was reported Monday.
100 block of East North Street, Lima — A sexual complaint report was filed Monday.
3100 block of East Hook Waltz Road, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Monday.
700 block of Saratoga Avenue, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Monday.
300 block of South Roberts Avenue, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Monday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.