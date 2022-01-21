POLICE CALLS: 1/13-1/21/22

Jan. 21—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Jan. 13-21, 2022. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

JAN. 13

—INFORMATION — 1100 block of nE 4th Ave., 1:24 a.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.

—WRECK — 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:57 a.m.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. St., 9:15 a.m. Juvenile problem at Travis Elementary.

—LOST PROPERTY — 200 block of SE 1st Ave., 8:42 a.m. Female reported lost wallet.

—FRAUD — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 10:02 a.m. Man fell victim to same house rental ad.

—WARRANTS — 700 block of SW 19th St., 2:27 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—INFORMATION — 1500 block of SE 18th St., 1:42 p.m. Female reported vehicle burglarized and property stolen.

—WARRANTS — 800 block of SE 8th St., 3:12 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrants.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 3400 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 3:59 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 900 block of SW 12th St., 4:31 p.m. Vehicle abandoned on roadway next to residence.

—WELFARE CHECK — 500 block of Beetham Road, 5:17 p.m.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 5:39 p.m. Female stole items at a retail store.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 500 block of SW 4th Ave., 8:27 p.m. Information report.

JAN. 15

—PARKING PROBLEM — 3000 block of NE 10th St., 12:31 a.m. A trailer and boat were issued warning tags.

—WRECK — 200 block of N. Oak Ave., 1:51 a.m.

—WRECK — 2800 block of S. Murco Drive, 10:56 a.m.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 11:08 a.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 900 block of W. Hubbard St., 12:41 p.m.

—WRECK — 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:46 p.m.

—THEFT — 600 block of FM 1821, 11:53 a.m. Theft committed by deception.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of SW 16th St., 3:08 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—THEFT — 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 3:20 p.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 800 block of SE 11th St., 6:58 p.m. Stolen license plate recovered.

—FRAUD — 900 block of NW 10th St., 5:40 p.m. Female reported identity theft.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 800 block of SW 26th St., 7:11 p.m. Female entered a vehicle without permission.

—HIT AND RUN — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:20 p.m.

JAN. 16

—THEFT — 1500 block of SE 1st St., 10:17 a.m. Theft of property.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — NW 31st St., 11:21 a.m. Sexual assault reported.

—FRAUD — 900 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:54 p.m. Female reported someone opened a cell phone account in her name.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 8:43 p.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning.

—WELFARE CHECK — 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:10 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2000 block of SE 21st St., 10 p.m. Male and three females got into verbal argument.

—SHOPLIFTING — 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 9:46 p.m. Beer stolen from gas station.

—WRECK — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:09 p.m.

JAN. 17

—SHOPLIFTING — 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:52 a.m. Beer stolen from convenience store.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1700 block of SE 1st St., 6:13 p.m. Man ran over girlfriend's foot with vehicle.

—ANIMAL BITE — 2000 block of N. Oak Ave., 8:31 p.m. Female dragged by dog down gravel driveway.

JAN. 18

—INFORMATION — 1300 block of SW 10th St., 11:20 a.m. Information report regarding civil issue.

—WRECK — 1700 block of SW 5th Ave., 12:13 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of SW 25th Ave., 5:29 p.m. Information report.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 100 block of NE 11th St., 5:50 p.m. A male reportedly displayed a deadly weapon in a threatening manner.

—THREATS — 100 block of NE 2nd St., 7:27 p.m. Information report.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 7:47 p.m. A vehicle was vandalized.

—THREATS — 700 block of SW 10th St., 8:30 p.m. Male subject assaulted.

JAN. 19

—PARKING PROBLEM — 4100 block of NE 4th St., 12:04 a.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 900 block of Holiday Hills Drive, 1:24 a.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 900 block of SW 5th Ave., 9:20 a.m. Juvenile arrested for criminal trespass.

—HARASSMENT — 500 block of NW 5th Ave., 11:08 a.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 3:42 p.m.

—WRECK — 300 block of SW 13th St., 3:45 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 600 block of SW 16th St., 9:01 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male for outstanding warrant.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 10:27 p.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 4100 block of NE 4th St., 11:19 p.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:54 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

JAN. 20

—INFORMATION — 600 block of SW 4th Ave., 12:58 a.m. Vehicle was abandoned in driveway and towed.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of SE 1st St., 2:24 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male for multiple outstanding warrants.

—WRECK — 2600 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:03 a.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2900 block of SW 7th Ave., 11:59 a.m. Female arrested for assault by contact family violence.

—INFORMATION — 3800 block of N. U.S. Highway 180, 1:44 p.m. Male lost driver's license.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 1st St., 2:13 p.m.

—WARRANTS — 1400 block of SW 5th Ave., 1:38 p.m.

—WRECK — 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:36 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:51 p.m. Female reports child custody issues.

—WRECK — 2100 block of SE 1st St., 5:18 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 900 block of SW 5th Ave., 11:50 p.m. Traffic stop led to seizure of narcotics.

JAN. 21

—WRECK — 1300 block of SE 18th St., 9:07 a.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Mineral Wells city limits, 12:04 p.m. Female assaulted by spouse.

—THEFT — 900 block of SE 2nd Ave., 2:58 p.m. Theft of property.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 3:39 p.m. Juvenile had marijuana.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 4:25 p.m. Male caught stealing at business.

—INFORMATION — 300 block of SE 19th St., 7:41 p.m. Male treated for possible overdose.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Jan. 13-20, 2022.

JAN. 13

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1200 block of Westbriar Drive, 8:55 a.m. Female reported her mailbox damaged.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 2:23 p.m. Juvenile female found in possession of THV vape, which she reported to have purchased from a male juvenile.

—WARRANT — 200 block of N. Elm St., 2:35 p.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1200 block of Fort Worth Highway, 3:47 p.m. Female patron determined to be intoxicated and causing a disturbance, and was arrested on public intoxication.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 900 block of Eureka St., 6:44 p.m. Male reported items taken from a storage unit.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:35 p.m. Driver arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2600 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 10:13 p.m. Male arrested on possession of methamphetamine.

JAN. 14

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 10 a.m. Information received regarding possible child pornography.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:30 a.m. Female found a debit card in the police department parking lot.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 10:30 a.m. Information received regarding possible child pornography.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 100 block of Jack Borden Way, 11:59 a.m. Found property retrieved.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 1700 block of Ranger Highway, 8:08 a.m. A vehicle was confirmed to be stolen out of Palo Pinto County and towed.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:42 p.m. Male reported someone used his debit card without his permission.

JAN. 15

—WRECK — 2500 block of S. Main St., 2:31 a.m. Male found to be driving while intoxicated and suspected marijuana was found in the vehicle.

—FORGERY — Weatherford city limits, 10:04 a.m. Male reported someone attempted to deposit fraudulent checks on his account.

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 10:19 a.m. Female reported she was struck in the mouth by a known person.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Courthouse Square, 11:56 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 700 block of Sycamore St., 10:51 p.m. Male arrested on active warrant.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1900 block of Fort Worth Highway, 3:39 a.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated while driving.

JAN. 16

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2000 block of Old Mineral Wells Highway, 12:20 p.m. Female reported someone took sunglasses out of her vehicle.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 300 block of S. Alamo St., 1:46 p.m. Female found a set of keys and empty lock box.

—WELFARE CHECK — 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 5:02 p.m. Male reported being verbally threatened by another male.

—THEFT — 2100 block of Clear Lake Road, 4:33 p.m. Female reported leaving her cell phone in a business, and a male took it claiming to know the owner.

—FALSE ALARM — 400 block of Interstate 20, 3:33 p.m. Female reported a male displayed a firearm during a road rage incident.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1600 block of Robert's Bend, 8:33 a.m. Female reported an unknown person caused damage to her property.

—FRAUD — 500 block of N. Brazos St., 8:53 p.m. Female reported someone purchased an item from Rent-A-Center using her identifying information.

—THEFT — 600 block of Bryan St., 7:24 p.m. Male reported his safe damaged and multiple items missing.

—THREATS — Weatherford city limits, 7:45 p.m. Female reported a family member made threats of assaulting her.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 7:40 p.m. Male and female reported a family member assaulted them.

JAN. 17

—TRAFFIC STOP — 700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 12:23 a.m. Female found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

—DISTURBANCE — 200 block of Alford Drive, 10:19 p.m. Employee reported four persons removed ceiling tiles and a mirror.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1600 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:15 a.m. Male reported someone rammed the entry gate of his business.

—INDECENCY WITH A CHILD — Weatherford city limits, 12:20 p.m. Hospital staff reported a juvenile male and his parents reported the child was sexually assaulted by a known male.

—HIT AND RUN — 400 block of Interstate 20, 3:50 p.m.

—DISTURBANCE — 500 block of N. Brazos St., 6:01 p.m. Female reported a known male was on her property and was not supposed to be. The male was later observed to have struck the complainant's car intentionally before fleeing the scene.

—WRECK — E. Bankhead Drive and E. Interstate 20 Service Road North, 4:29 p.m. Methamphetamine located at the scene.

JAN. 18

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 1400 block of Holland Lake Drive, 11:01 p.m. Drug paraphernalia found inside a vehicle.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 11:30 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—THREAT — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 11 a.m. Female reported another person warned her of an incident.

—SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 11:30 a.m. Juvenile male arrested for a drug offense.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 5 p.m. Female reported finding her mother deceased in her bedroom.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 6:18 p.m. Marijuana located inside a vehicle.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:18 p.m. Female found to have suspended driver's license.

—TRAFFIC STOP — N. Brazos St. and W. Water St., 11:46 p.m. Vehicle's occupants found in possession of a controlled substance.

JAN. 19

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of Soward ave., 6:59 a.m. Male reported his vehicle burglarized.

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:29 a.m. Female reported getting unwanted phone calls from a known suspect who has previously threatened her.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1:16 p.m. Female teen reported being assaulted by a known male when he threw an item at her.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of E. Bridge St., 3:54 p.m. Driver found to have active warrant out of Erath County.

—LOST PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:11 p.m. Male reported losing his Mexico passport.

JAN. 20

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 100 block of W. Interstate 20 East, 12:14 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1800 block of Tin Top Road, 1:05 a.m. Original allegation of domestic disturbance was found to be false.

—FORGERY — 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 2:32 p.m. A male attempted to pass two fraudulent $100 bills and was arrested for having a firearm.

—RUNAWAY — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 9 p.m. Mother and male juvenile runaway were identified and information gathered to make a report.

—HARASSMENT — Weatherford city limits, 10:15 p.m. Female reported a known male continues to stalk her by cell phone making threats.

—THEFT — 1500 block of Franklin St., 4:39 p.m. Female reported a known person took her vehicle, her dog and a TV.

—THEFT — 300 block of S. Main St., 12:25 p.m. Employee reported a female stopped making payments on an item.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:20 p.m. Male reported being notified that his information was used fraudulently by an unknown person.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1300 block of Ranger Highway, 2:01 p.m. Male reported a firearm and tools stolen from his truck.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 12:45 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.