POLICE CALLS: 1/22-1/28/22

Jan. 28—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Jan. 22-28, 2022. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

JAN. 22

—WRECK — 4800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:41 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of Travis Drive, 10:11 a.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 300 block of SW 13th St., 11:51 a.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 2600 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:09 p.m.

—WRECK — 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 4:20 p.m.

—THREATS — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 1:30 p.m. Officer notified of possible threat made by student to another student. Statement determined to be inappropriate but not a criminal offense.

—WRECK — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 4:54 p.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 1700 block of NW 5th Ave., 4:51 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 11:24 p.m. A male was reported missing.

JAN. 23

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 4:41 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of NE 9th St., 11:46 p.m. Female reported being the victim of a terroristic threat.

—INFORMATION — 400 block of Beetham Road, 11:40 p.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.

JAN. 24

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:05 a.m. A business was burglarized.

—THREATS — 1400 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 1:42 p.m. Female receives threatening message.

—ATTEMPT TO LOCATE — 100 block of FM 1821, 1:31 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovered.

—HIT AND RUN — 1400 block of SE 12th St., 8:02 p.m.

JAN. 25

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:39 p.m. A male was issued a criminal trespass from a local gas station.

—INFORMATION — 400 block of Olson St., 1:50 p.m. Sheriff's office requested a dangerous dog be picked up.

—WRECK — 200 block of SW 1st St., 3:06 p.m.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 1700 block of SE 11th St., 4:51 p.m. Burglary of a habitation report.

JAN. 26

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 10:22 a.m. Information report.

—GENERAL INFO — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 12:55 p.m. Information report.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. St., 2:50 p.m. Juvenile problem.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 4:31 p.m.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 4:06 p.m. Male and female arrested for theft.

—INFORMATION — 800 block of SW 27th St., 7:15 p.m. Assisted EMS on male reporting injury.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 200 block of FM 1821, 7:19 p.m. Female criminally trespassed from local business.

—THEFT — 300 block of NW 4th St., 10:44 p.m. Male reported theft of property.

JAN. 27

—INFORMATION — 600 block of SW 4th Ave., 12:58 a.m. Vehicle abandoned in driveway and towed.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 lock of SE 1st St., 2:24 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male subject for multiple outstanding warrants.

—WRECK — 2600 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:03 a.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2900 block of SW 7th Ave., 11:59 a.m. Female was arrested for assault by contact family violence.

—INFORMATION — 3800 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 1:44 p.m. Male lost driver's license.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 1st St., 2:13 p.m.

—WARRANTS — 800 block of SW 18th St., 1:38 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—WRECK — 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:36 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:51 p.m. Female reported child custody issues.

—FOLLOW-UP — 2100 block of SE 1st St., 5:18 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 900 block of SW 5th Ave., 11:50 p.m. Traffic stop led to seizure of narcotics.

—WRECK — 1300 block of SE 18th St., 9:07 a.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1800 block of NW 3rd Ave., 12:04 p.m. Female assaulted by spouse.

—THEFT — 900 block of SE 2nd Ave., 2:58 p.m. Theft of property.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 3:39 p.m. Juvenile had marijuana.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 4:25 p.m. Male caught stealing at business.

—INFORMATION — 300 block of SE 19th St., 7:41 p.m. Male treated for possible drug overdose.

JAN. 28

—TRAFFIC STOP — 300 block of SE 10th Ave., 7:22 a.m. Female arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—WRECK — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 11:22 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of FM 1821, 10:50 a.m. Female struck by vehicle.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. St., 10:33 a.m. Information report.

—FOUND PROPERTY — NE 2nd St. and NE 26th Ave., 1:48 p.m. Multiple bank cards and ID cards found scattered on side of the road.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 1:41 p.m. Physical disturbance.

—WARRANTS — 1400 block of SE 3rd St., 1:33 p.m.

—ANIMAL BITE — 1300 block of SW 7th Ave., 5:55 p.m. Information report.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 7:36 p.m. Vehicle damaged with a brick.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Jan. 21-27, 2022.

JAN. 21

—HARASSMENT — Weatherford city limits, 11 a.m. Male reportedly harassed a female juvenile over text and in person at her home.

—WARRANT — 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 12:57 p.m. Male driver found to have active felony warrant.

—FORGERY — 200 block of Adams Drive, 7:45 p.m. Information received regarding unknown male using counterfeit $50 bills at a business.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 100 block of Cleburne ave., 7:42 p.m. Male observed slumped over steering wheel of a vehicle and determined to be intoxicated.

—HARASSMENT — Weatherford city limits, 8 p.m. Female reported being harassed through text messages by ex-boyfriend.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 11:45 p.m. Female reported being struck by a known person and a child was shoved and had an object thrown at him by the same relative.

JAN. 22

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 9:30 a.m. Two females reported being assaulted by a known female.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 100 block of S. Main St., 1:56 a.m. Female driver determined to be intoxicated.

—INFORMATION — 1500 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:38 a.m. Elderly female found deceased inside a residence.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 100 block of Buckeye Drive, 8:15 a.m. Male reported someone took a hammer and nails from a building while leaving miscellaneous clothing.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:15 p.m. Male found to have two active warrants and be in possession of methamphetamine.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — Weatherford city limits, 11:17 p.m. Male transported to a medical facility for mental evaluation.

JAN. 23

—THEFT — 800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 9:55 a.m. Female reported her catalytic converter removed from her vehicle.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 3000 block of Creek Crossing Drive, 2:09 p.m. Male reported his son kicked in his bedroom door, causing damage, and he suspected the behavior due to narcotics.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — Weatherford city limits, 5:30 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of N. Lamar St., 3:15 a.m. Male determined to be deceased.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 1:27 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication after reportedly causing a disturbance.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2000 block of Tin Top Road, 12:56 a.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in a public place.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of S. Main St., 1:52 a.m. Driver found to not have a driver's license and male passenger found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — Weatherford city limits, 8:42 p.m. Male determined to have damaged the exterior property.

—INJURY TO A CHILD — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 9:19 p.m. Female reported a male ran over her foot with his vehicle, then fled the scene and was located after wrecking his vehicle. A 4-year-old passenger sustained serious bodily injury as a result of the crash.

JAN. 24

—SCAM — 100 block of Westend Lane, 2:10 p.m. Female reported paying a deposit for a house rental before discovering it was a scam.

—ASSAULT — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 2 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a family member.

—THEFT — 300 block of S. Main St., 3:34 p.m. Male reported a known person purchased a laptop from a business but stopped making payments on the balance.

—THEFT — 300 block of S. Main St., 3:34 p.m. Male reported a known person purchased a gaming system from a business but stopped making payments on the balance.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:10 p.m. Female found several cell phones and a pair of glasses on her property.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 9:30 p.m. Female found to be in possession of multiple controlled substances and required medical attention.

JAN. 25

—1000 block of Austin Court, 2:51 a.m. Male reported someone broke into his truck and damaged a window.

—FORGERY — 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 9:27 a.m. Female reported getting a counterfeit $50 bill.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 300 block of E. Rentz St., 10:36 a.m. Male reported another male removed water from a fire hydrant.

—THEFT — 200 block of Adams St., 1:18 p.m. Female reported an unknown female stole merchandise from a business.

—SEXUAL ABUSE — Weatherford city limits, 3:54 p.m. Police were advised a child made an outcry of sexual abuse to a CPS worker.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 7:54 p.m. Female made complaint in reference to a child custody issue.

—THEFT — 200 block of College Park Drive, 8:27 p.m. Male reported getting a call to send money to a business he worked for, and found out the call was a scam after sending money.

—WARRANT — 700 block of W. Bridge St., 10:33 p.m. Driver found to have active warrant out of Eastland County.

JAN. 26

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:50 a.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1100 block of Story Book Lane, 6:52 a.m. ale reported someone stole property from his vehicle.

—INFORMATION — 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 7:58 a.m. A 41-year-old man was pronounced deceased.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 10:20 a.m. An assault report from an incident that occurred on a WISD school bus was forwarded.

—THEFT — 200 block of E. Interstate 20, 11:41 a.m. Male reported an unknown male stole traffic cones.

—INFORMATION — 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 11:28 a.m. Four juvenile females had used an unknown type of vape.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 700 block of E. Park ave., 3:50 p.m. Marijuana located inside a vehicle.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of W. Interstate 20 North Service Road, 6:32 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of stolen credit cards and shown to have active warrant out of Johnson County.

—THREATS — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:04 p.m. Male reported getting text messages from a family member that threatened the complainant with bodily injury.

—INFORMATION — 2600 block of E. Bankhead Highway, 9:01 p.m. Methamphetamine found inside a vehicle.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — Weatherford city limits, 9:28 p.m. Male reported a Playstation missing from his residence.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of S. Main St., 11:09 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.

JAN. 27

—THEFT — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 7:19 a.m. Male lost his wallet and an unknown suspect made several transactions with a stolen credit card.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of W. 6th St., 10:57 a.m. Male reported a pistol and his wallet taken from his vehicle.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 200 block of Adams Drive, 1:44 p.m. Male issued a citation for soliciting door to door without registration.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 500 block of W. Russell St., 11:15 a.m. Mental health services requested regarding juvenile male.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1900 block of S. Bowie St., 1:58 p.m. Male reported his storage unit was broken into.

—WARRANT — 1300 block of S. Main St., 4:30 p.m. Male arrested on active felony warrant.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of College Park Ave., 4:41 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant and providing a false name.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2200 block of Bethel Road, 6:26 p.m. A THC pipe and marijuana were located inside the vehicle.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 6:40 p.m. Male and female reported being assaulted by a known juvenile male.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — Weatherford city limits, 11:30 p.m. Two males found to be in possession of marijuana.

—WARRANT — 2000 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 10:50 p.m. Driver arrested on warrant out of Arlington.