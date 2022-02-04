POLICE CALLS: 1/29-2/3/22

Feb. 4—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Jan. 29-Feb. 3, 2022. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

JAN. 29

—PARKING PROBLEM — 400 block of SW 5th Ave., 1:45 a.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 900 block of SE 2nd Ave., 5:57 a.m. Information only.

—THREATS — 1300 block of SW 10th St., 9:23 a.m. Female reported an incident that happened the previous night.

—THEFT — 6100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:19 p.m. iPhone stolen from table inside a business.

—WRECK — 100 block of NW 4th Ave., 4:57 p.m.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 900 block of SW 10th St., 6:38 p.m.

—WRECK — 2300 S. Oak Ave., 9:03 p.m. Male arrested on warrant.

JAN. 30

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 400 block of N. Oak Ave., 12:58 a.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 300 block of NW 3rd St., 2:55 a.m. Traffic stop led to two arrests.

—WELFARE CHECK — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:11 a.m. Male asleep in parked vehicle while intoxicated.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1300 block of SE 15th St., 8:58 a.m. A female reported an altercation between her and her boyfriend.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 100 block of FM 1821, 8:02 a.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning.

—MISSING PERSON — 900 block of SW 15th St., 10:42 a.m. Male reported his ex-girlfriend missing.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 12:42 p.m. Male arrested for possession of marijuana.

—THEFT — 4800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:11 p.m. Unknown persons cut fence and locks to steal gas.

—THEFT — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 6:52 p.m. Male reported an unknown subject stole money from his apartment.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 1400 block of SE 13th St., 8:51 p.m. Back window on house broken.

JAN. 31

—WELFARE CHECK — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 9:22 a.m. Female assaulted by fiancee.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1900 block of SE 1st St., 11:03 a.m. Criminal mischief.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — SW 25th St. and SW 7th Ave., 11:26 a.m. A male reported his ex-girlfriend assaulted him.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of SW 13th Ave., 2:17 p.m. Information report regarding child custody.

—ANIMAL BITE — 1800 block of SE 21st St., 6:01 p.m. Young girl and mother attacked by dogs.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1700 block of NW 1st Ave., 8:08 p.m. Juvenile male made suicidal threats.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:40 p.m. A known male assaulted other male at local bar.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 11:13 p.m. Male reports female was threatened with gun.

FEB. 1

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 100 block of SE 19th St., 4:21 p.m. Female arrested on warrant.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 100 block of SE 19th St., 5:15 a.m. Female reported her vehicle stolen.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 200 block of NW 5th Ave., 8:21 a.m. Trespass warning information.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:37 p.m. Female arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:18 p.m. A female was issued a criminal trespass warning from a business.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1900 block of SE 11th St., 10:21 p.m. Male kicked in door of a residence and was subsequently arrested for criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

FEB. 2

—INFORMATION — 500 block of Brazos Drive, 12:44 a.m. Warning tags placed on two vehicles.

—INFORMATION — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 10 a.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 2500 block of SE 13th St., 9:39 a.m. Female reported an assault.

—WELFARE CHECK — 500 block of Beetham Road, 12:55 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 3200 block of NE 2nd St., 11:56 a.m. Information report regarding a homeless female.

—RUNAWAY — 1700 block of SW 4th Ave., 2:17 p.m. Female reported her daughter ran away from the residence.

—WRECK — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:57 p.m.

—THEFT — 1000 block of Barker Road, 4:38 p.m. Female reported her son's guitar stolen.

—INFORMATION — 1600 block of SE 22nd Ave., 8 p.m. Male issued a criminal trespass warning.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 7:23 p.m. Call for service led to arrest of male for outstanding warrant.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1000 block of SW 5th Ave., 11:24 p.m. Female arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

—THEFT — 1300 block of SW 12th Ave., 11:16 p.m. Female reported theft from her residence.

FEB. 3

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 1:09 a.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of NE 40th Ave., 2:27 a.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.

—JUVENILE PROBLEMS — 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 9 a.m. Information report.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 12:47 p.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 1500 block of NE 23rd St., 1:28 p.m. Information report to document at-home death.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 1:53 p.m. A male was issued a criminal citation and criminal trespass for stealing at a business.

—WRECK — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 8:28 p.m.

—WRECK — 100 block of SW 1st St., 8:45 p.m.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Jan. 28-Feb. 1, 2022.

JAN. 28

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 12:46 p.m. Female reported several items removed from a secure storage container.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 500 block of W. Russell St., 11:30 a.m. Mental evaluation of a male juvenile was completed.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1000 block of S. Main St., 12:15 p.m. Two teenaged males found to be in possession of THC oil in a drug-free zone.

—THREATS — Weatherford city limits, 3:53 p.m. Female reported a known suspect made threats to her that caused alarm.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 100 block of Atlee Drive, 3:20 p.m. A piece of property was found in the roadway.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Guinevere Drive, 8:30 a.m. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found in a vehicle.

JAN. 29

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — Weatherford city limits, 2:14 a.m. Male found with gunshot wounds transported to a Fort Worth hospital.

—THEFT — 300 block of Interstate 20 Frontage Road, 4:22 p.m. Female reported someone stole her jacket and keys.

—ASSAULT — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 2:03 a.m. Male found to have injuries possibly caused by an assault.

JAN. 30

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 2000 block of Tin Top Road, 1 a.m. Male found to be involved in a hit and run was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—HIT AND RUN — 200 block of College Park Ave., 1:06 a.m.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:01 a.m. Female determined to have assaulted her grandmother and recklessly caused injury to her 1-month-old child.

—WARRANT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 11:05 a.m. Report of panhandling led to male arrested on active warrants out of Hood County.

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:41 a.m. Female reported being harassed by a known male.

JAN. 31

—MENTAL EVALUATION — Weatherford city limits, 4:34 a.m. Male found to be suffering a mental crisis and was transported to the hospital.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 900 block of Overton Drive, 8:20 a.m. Male reported someone took tools from his work truck.

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 6:48 a.m. Female reported a known male assaulted her.

—HIT AND RUN — 700 block of Adams Drive, 8:39 a.m.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 10:20 a.m. Female from Frisco reported a suspect living in Weatherford wrote a check for their business, then closed the account.

—HIT AND RUN — Texas Drive and Heather Court, 10:30 a.m.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 11:30 a.m. Juvenile found in possession of a THV vape pen.

—THEFT — 300 block of S. Main St., 1:54 p.m. Male reported a known female failed to follow through with a rental agreement.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 2300 block of Tin Top Road, 12:04 p.m. Male reported mechanics tools taken from his storage shed.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1700 block of W. Bankhead Drive, 6:12 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 300 block of S. Main St., 6:45 p.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana and a weapon.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of W. Akard St., 6:55 p.m. Driver found to have a suspended driver's license.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 9:20 p.m. A bank card belonging to an unknown party was seized.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 7:18 p.m. Juvenile female made an outcry of sexual assault by a known male.

—THREATS — 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 9:30 p.m. Investigation determined there was no threat.

—WARRANT — 1500 block of S. Main St., 10 p.m. Driver arrested on warrants.

FEB. 1

—WARRANT — 1400 block of N. Bowie St., 2 a.m. Male arrested for active warrant.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 7:10 a.m. Male reported someone turned in a purse found in the parking lot.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of Alford Drive, 9:30 a.m. Male reported tools stolen from his vehicle.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 2100 block of Holly Oaks Lane, 4:41 p.m. Drug paraphernalia found inside a vehicle.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1100 block of W. Oak St., 7:27 p.m. Female found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of S. Rusk St., 10:02 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1700 block of Ric Williamson Highway, 10:19 p.m. Methamphetamine located inside a vehicle.

FEB. 2

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 200 block of College Park Ave., 1:24 a.m. Female arrested for public intoxication and another female arrested for possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and harassment of a public servant.

—GRAFFITI — 500 block of Mockingbird Lane, 7:30 a.m. Graffiti found on a patrol car.

—INFORMATION — 1000 block of S. Sloan St., 9:30 a.m. Child was left unattended on a bus for more than five minutes.

—THEFT OF FIREARM — 200 block of Pine St., 4:57 p.m. Male reported a firearm stolen from his vehicle.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1700 block of S. Main St., 4:50 p.m. Male turned in a wallet he found.