POLICE CALLS: 10/14-10/20/22

Oct. 21—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Oct. 14-18, 2022.

OCT. 14

—THREATS — 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 7:51 a.m. Female said she was assaulted.

—INFORMATION — 800 block of nE 2nd St., 12:42 p.m. Female reported verbal abuse.

—INFORMATION — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 9 a.m. General information.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 900 block of SW 17th St., 1:05 p.m. Property damaged.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Country Club Parkway, 1:54 p.m. Assault information report.

—THREATS — 3400 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:47 p.m. Elderly abuse reported.

—WRECK — 3100 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 5:19 p.m.

—WRECK — 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:45 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 6:34 p.m. Physical altercation between exes.

—INFORMATION — Mineral Wells city limits, 7:44 p.m. Indecency with a child reported.

—THEFT — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:08 p.m. Business reports theft.

—THREATS — 400 block of NW 11th St., 10:48 p.m. Information report.

OCT. 15

—FOUND PROPERTY — 600 block of FM 1821, 1:01 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 1000 block of se 21st St., 1:52 p.m.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 300 block of SW 21st St., 2:11 p.m. Female located side van door opened on son's vehicle.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:36 p.m. Information report.

—THEFT — 100 block of FM 1821, 4:42 p.m. Male stole items from retail store.

—WRECK — 100 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:13 p.m.

—WRECK — 4500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:25 p.m.

OCT. 16

—ANIMAL BITE — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:35 a.m. Animal bite.

—WARRANTS — 1700 block of SE 18th St., 2:02 a.m. Male arrested at residence for multiple outstanding warrants.

—HARASSMENT — 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 7:13 a.m. Information report.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1300 block of SW 5th Ave., 9:53 a.m. Criminal trespass warning issued.

—WRECK — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:05 a.m.

—THEFT — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 8:41 a.m. Store owner reported male's credit card declined after he left the store with product.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 600 block of Circle Road, 10:40 p.m. Female arrested for assault.

OCT. 17

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 2:03 a.m. Male assaulted female, displayed firearm and interfered with emergency request.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1400 block of SE 15th St., 9:27 a.m. Male reported tires on two of his vehicles slashed.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 600 block of SE 3rd St., 10:17 a.m. Male reported his vehicle stolen.

—HARASSMENT — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 2:19 p.m. Female reported harassment.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 2500 block of SE 6th St., 2:34 p.m. Information report.

—HARASSMENT — 100 block of NE 6th St., 5:47 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:32 p.m.

OCT. 18

—HARASSMENT — 600 block of SE 26th Ave., 8:14 a.m. Information report.

—HARASSMENT — 100 block of S. Oak Ave., 9:27 a.m. Information only.

—INFORMATION — 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 11:37 a.m. Male trespassed from multiple locations.

—THEFT — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:52 p.m. Male reported to have stolen merchandise from a convenience store.

—WELFARE CHECK — 600 block of SW 20th St., 1:35 p.m. Male found deceased.

—MISSING PERSON — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 1:13 p.m. Juvenile runaway reported.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:49 p.m. Female reported vehicle burglary.

—THEFT — 600 block of FM 1821, 5:18 p.m. Cell phone left unattended and stolen from store.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 600 block of FM 1821, 8:19 p.m. Information report.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1200 block of SE 20th St., 8:46 p.m. Female issued criminal trespass from residence.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Oct. 14-20, 2022.

OCT. 14

—ASSAULT — 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:09 a.m. Male reported another male assaulted him.

—THEFT — 400 block of Azle Highway, 8:30 a.m. Female reported parts stolen off a four-wheeler.

—THEFT — 500 block Sloan St., 11 a.m. Female reported a known person took her personal belongings.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 10:15 a.m. Hoody with nicotine and THC vapes found in girls' bathroom.

—FRAUD — 700 block of Adams Drive, 1 p.m. Male and female attempted to cash fraudulent checks at two locations.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — 1500 block of N. Main St., 2:45 p.m. Male reported an unknown person used a debit card without permission.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1500 block of S. Main St., 12 p.m. Male reported another male threw rocks and cracked his windshield.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:37 p.m. Male reported a known person hit him with a skateboard.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 7:44 p.m. Assault charges filed on two family members.

OCT. 15

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 1:12 a.m. Juvenile male refused to exist vehicle during traffic stop.

—EVADING ARREST — 400 block of E. Interstate 20, 3:40 a.m. Female attempted to flee police and was arrested.

—FRAUD — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 2:07 p.m. Male reported someone used his information for financial gain without his consent.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:39 p.m. Female reported someone entered her storage unit.

—DEADLY CONDUCT — Weatherford city limits, 3 p.m. Male and female found to have engaged in road rage incident causing collision.

—THEFT — 2000 block of S. Main St., 3:19 p.m. Female reported someone stole cash tips.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 300 block of Adams Drive, 5:02 p.m. Two individuals received citations for fighting.

OCT. 16

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11 a.m. Male found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of Emerald Way, 9:43 a.m. Female found deceased with no sign of foul play.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 2:24 p.m. Female reported a backpack stolen from her.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 300 block of Kirkpatrick Drive, 6:24 p.m. Female reported a pair of Air-pods stolen from her vehicle.

OCT. 17

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 2 a.m. Suicidal call led to location of deceased person.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 10:30 p.m. Call for possible overdose.

—THREATS — Weatherford city limits, 9:30 a.m. Male in Ohio reported a person in Weatherford distributed intimate photos and threatened to distribute more in exchange for money.

—THEFT — 900 block of Overton Drive, 10:45 a.m. Male reported the catalytic converter off his vehicle stolen.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 12:10 p.m. Female reported her wallet stolen out of a friend's vehicle.

—THEFT — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 12:30 p.m. Teenaged female reported an item stolen from him.

—THEFT — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:41 p.m. Male reported another male stole a tool from a business.

—THEFT OF FIREARM — 1800 block of S. Main St., 3:11 p.m. Male reported his firearm stolen out of his vehicle.

—THEFT — 100 block of College Park Drive, 3:43 p.m. Male reported his motorcycle stolen.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:40 p.m. Teenaged male found to have made unwanted contact with a teenaged female.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of S. Main St., 9:32 p.m. Male found to have warrant and driving with an invalid license.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 600 block of W. Oak St., 9 p.m. Drug paraphernalia found inside vehicle.

—WRECK — 900 block of E. Lake Drive, 9:12 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—THEFT — 1300 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 7:49 p.m. Male found to have stolen groceries from a business.

—FRAUD — 1700 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 9:47 a.m. Male reported a fraudulent deposit in his bank account.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of E. Interstate 20 South Service Road, 10:12 p.m. Male arrested on active warrant.

OCT. 18

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2500 block of E. Interstate 20 Service Road South, 9:12 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

—RUNAWAY — 200 block of Atwood Court, 9:33 p.m. Male reported his stepson missing.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:23 p.m. Male found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 11:29 p.m. Female reported two males sexually assaulted her.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of S. Elm St., 7:15 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of several controlled substances and have an ineligible license.

—DRUGS — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 3:30 p.m. Male reported a juvenile male was in possession of an illegal substance.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Meadowview Drive, 2:45 p.m. School administrator stated a male juvenile showed other juveniles a disturbing video.

OCT. 19

—THEFT — 100 block of College Park Drive, 2:26 a.m. Male reported his vehicle stolen from a parking lot.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of Dennis Road, 11:30 a.m. Male reported the batter off his truck stolen.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 900 block of Austin Court, 10:16 p.m. Individual found to be in possession of a debit card belonging to an unidentified female.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Throckmorton St., 10:10 p.m. Bicyclist found to be in possession of prescription medication without a prescription.

OCT. 20

—HIT AND RUN — 2500 block of S. Main St., 6:49 a.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1400 block of W. Bankhead Drive, 10:30 a.m. Male and female found asleep in vehicle and controlled substances, drugs and marijuana were found inside vehicle.

—DRUGS — 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 3:40 p.m. 14-year-old female found to be in possession of controlled substance.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 100 block of W. Park Ave., 12:29 p.m. Male reported someone stole a camera from his rental storage shed.

—WELFARE CHECK — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 5:30 p.m. Subject experiencing mental crisis was released to a family member.

—HIT AND RUN — 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:40 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of S. Main St., 8:30 p.m. Narcotics, vapes and drug paraphernalia located inside vehicle.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 10:49 p.m. Female reported a known male assaulted her.

—THREATS — Weatherford city limits, 11:50 p.m. Female reported a family member threatened her with serious bodily injury while traveling through Weatherford.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2000 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 10:30 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication and jaywalking.