POLICE CALLS: 10/15-10/22/21

Oct. 22—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Oct. 16-22, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

OCT. 16

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 300 block of Shady Oak Circle, 6:39 a.m. Male assaulted female.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:23 a.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning.

—FRAUD — 3500 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 11:49 a.m. Female was a victim to fraud.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 11:30 a.m. Male subject makes outcry for mental help.

—MUTUAL ASSISTANCE — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 11:20 a.m. Marijuana plant was recovered.

—FRAUD — 700 block of Brazos Drive, 4:45 p.m. Female scammed out of money.

—WARRANTS — 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:01 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 500 block of NW 4th Ave., 8:43 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of female for possession of a controlled substance.

OCT. 17

—WRECK — 900 block of SE 1st St., 6:03 a.m.

—WRECK — SE 25th Ave. and S. Murco Drive, 10:58 a.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 11:03 a.m.

—WRECK — E. U.S. Highway 180 and Energy Ave., 3:43 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2000 block of SE 17th Ave., 3:54 p.m. Verbal disturbance led to male arrested for outstanding warrant.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 900 block of SE 5th Ave., 4:23 p.m. Female found phone while walking.

OCT. 18

—THEFT — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:04 a.m. Male took beer from store after 1 a.m. and left money on counter.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of NE 19th St., 2:38 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male subject for driving while intoxicated with open container.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 400 block of NW 4th St., 3:23 a.m. Glass in door shattered by rock.

—ASSAULT — 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 3:47 a.m. Male was injured by unknown person.

—WRECK — 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:09 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 1000 block of SW 25th St., 10:09 p.m. Assisted EMS with medical call for service.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 11:44 p.m. Male subject placed under arrest for public intoxication.

OCT. 19

—INFORMATION — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 1:05 a.m. Female assaulted during altercation with boyfriend.

—HARASSMENT — 1300 block of SW 5th Ave., 1:20 p.m. Female reported she is being harassed and followed.

—WRECK — 200 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 2:46 p.m.

—WRECK — 2000 block of SE 20th St., 2:47 p.m.

—HARASSMENT — 300 block of SW 1st Ave., 3:51 p.m. Male posted derogatory statements about complainant on Facebook.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of SW 20th St., 5:14 p.m. Information report regarding possible suicide attempt.

OCT. 20

—WRECK — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:26 a.m.

—CREDIT CARD ABUSE — 1900 block of SE 19th St., 1:30 p.m. Unknown person used victim's bank card for purchase of items online.

—WRECK — 6100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:06 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 600 block of SW 20th St., 3:09 p.m. Information report regarding a possible domestic violence situation.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of SE 19th St., 2:48 p.m. Female reported damage to her garage door after someone attempted to break into her home.

—INFORMATION — 300 block of SW 3rd St., 4:54 p.m. Three vehicles were red-tagged.

—INFORMATION — Trail Head, 5:57 p.m. Female reports found property.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:55 p.m. A female was issued a criminal trespass warning from a business.

—SHOPLIFTING — 2500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:12 p.m. Couple criminally trespassed from store.

OCT. 21

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — 1400 block of Veterans of Foreign Wars St., 8:18 a.m. Information report.

—THEFT — 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:16 p.m. Merchandise stolen from retail store.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 10 a.m. Information report.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 600 block of SE 28th Ave., 2:46 p.m. Vehicle was burglarized for assorted tools.

—FORGERY — 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 7:36 p.m. Male attempted to pass fraudulent currency at restaurant.

—THREATS — 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 8:39 p.m. Female entered into altercation with male.

OCT. 22

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1000 block of SW 25th St., 12:06 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—THEFT — 300 block of SE 3rd St., 7:55 a.m. Copper wiring taken from lot.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2100 block of SE 18th St., 8:59 a.m. Complainant's driver side window was damaged by an unknown object.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 3000 block of N. Murco Drive, 10:52 a.m. Traffic stop led to fictitious license plates.

—THEFT — 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 11:16 a.m. Complainant's wallet taken from store.

—CITY ORDINANCE — 2400 block of NW 2nd Ave., 12:34 p.m. Vehicle received warning of tow if not moved within 48 hours.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 2:39 p.m. Four males stole a large quantity of items.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 4:04 p.m.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 800 block of Beetham Road, 5:29 p.m. Female attempted to harm another female.

—ASSAULT — 1400 block of SE 8th St., 5:54 p.m. Female was assaulted by her niece.

—SHOPLIFTING — 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 6:50 p.m. Woman cited and issued a criminal trespass warning after shoplifting from grocery store.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Oct. 14-21, 2021.

OCT. 14

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — 800 block of 7th Ave., 6:29 p.m. Female juvenile reported sexual assault.

—ASSAULT — 1200 block of Mineola St., 8:51 p.m. Female arrested for being primary aggressor in an assault.

OCT. 15

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1700 block of S. Main St., 9:30 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

—DISTURBANCE — 700 block of E. Anderson St., 5:35 p.m. Female transported to medical facility for mental evaluation.

—FRAUD — 100 block of Edge Hill Terrace, 10:15 a.m. Male reported an unknown person used his identification to open an online account.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 11 a.m. Female reported her son was assaulted by another student.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLES — 1900 block of Bay Laurel Drive, 11 a.m. Male reported his vehicle burglarized and wallet stolen.

—FORGERY — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 10:47 a.m. Male reported an unknown person used a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase store items.

—DRUG POSSESSION — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 10 a.m. Male reported finding a drug item on a 17-year-old male.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2800 block of S. Main St., 11:59 a.m. Male found to be in possession of THC wax and a firearm.

—WRECK — 1500 block of E. Interstate 20, 1:03 a.m. Fatality incident investigated.

—HIT AND RUN — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:27 a.m. Male reported damage to a fixed item on Fort Worth Highway.

OCT. 16

—WARRANT — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 6:44 p.m. Male found to have outstanding warrant out of the county.

—THEFT — 700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:30 p.m. Female reported being scammed out of $8,000-$10,000 by an unknown subject.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 800 block of S. Main St., 10:01 p.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 4;23 p.m. Female reported an unknown male stole a pair of boots from a business.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:53 a.m. Male reported his wedding ring stolen from a business.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 100 block of S. Dubellette St., 10:30 a.m. Female arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1900 block of Martin Drive, 2:22 p.m. Purse with a firearm inside found at a business.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 4:26 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated in a public place.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 7:41 p.m. Female reported being poked in the eye by a known male, who took her phone and threw it as she attempted to contact police.

OCT. 17

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 9:32 p.m. Female reported someone posed as her mother and used a fake ID to steal from her savings account.

—THREATS — Weatherford city limits, 3:35 p.m. Female reported her husband threatened her.

—INFORMATION — 1300 block of Rona St., 2:53 p.m. Elderly female found deceased.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 11:07 p.m. Male placed under arrest for assaulting female.

OCT. 18

—ASSAULT — 200 block of Atwood Court, 10:34 a.m. Female reported a known female assaulted her.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — 500 block of N. Elm St., 12:20 p.m. Male reported an unknown suspect used his debit card to pay a bill.

—WARRANT — 800 block of W. Interstate 20, 3:50 p.m. Male found to have active parole violation warrant.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:12 p.m. Male reported copper wiring removed.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 100 block of Cartwright Park Road, 12:37 a.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana and a vape cartridge containing THC.

—WARRANTS — 800 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:36 p.m. Driver arrested on outstanding warrant.

OCT. 19

—THREATS — 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 9 a.m. Female reported information of a possible threat she felt law enforcement needed to be aware of.

—THREATS — 100 block of Meadowview Drive, 1:57 p.m. Investigation completed and terroristic threat report done.

—INFORMATION — 1000 block of S. Main St., 11:07 a.m. Juvenile female found to be in possession of THC vape in a drug-free zone.

—THEFT — 900 block of Duke St., 4:05 p.m. Female reported an unknown suspect broke into her yard and stole a lawn mower.

—INFORMATION — 1100 block of Duke St., 8:12 a.m. Female reported a deceased male on scene.

—INFORMATION — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:12p.m. Female reported her daughter missing.

OCT. 20

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:44 a.m. Female reported her catalytic converter from her vehicle was stolen.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 5:58 p.m. Female reported an unknown suspect broke into her storage unit and stole multiple items.

—ASSAULT — 1800 block of Martin Drive, 12:48 p.m. Female reported an employee made physical contact that was provocative/offensive in nature.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 300 block of Emerald Way, 7:27 a.m. Male reported an unknown person stole a bicycle from his garage.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2000 block of Lindentree Drive, 8:07 a.m. Female reported two backpacks and a purse taken from her vehicle.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5 p.m. Male reported an unknown male stole his debit card and made purchases at a business in Weatherford.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:30 p.m. Marijuana located in driver's seat of vehicle.

OCT. 21

—INFORMATION — 100 block of College Park Drive, 1:12 a.m. Female reported her daughter was picked up at her residence by an unknown male and had not returned home.

—ACCIDENT — 100 block of Interstate 20, 3:30 a.m. Car located unoccupied on top of guard cables.

—WRECK — 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 5:18 a.m. Semi truck traveling on Interstate 20 left the roadway and fell onto Tin Top Road, destroying the vehicle and fatally injuring the driver.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 6:31 p.m. Male reported that an unknown female pointed a gun at him as she passed by on W. Interstate 20.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — Weatherford city limits, 10:33 p.m. Male reported a known person used his debit card without his permission.

—BOND VIOLATION — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:14 p.m. Female reported her ex-boyfriend violated his bond conditions by making contact with her.

—THEFT — 1700 block of Remington Circle, 2:15 p.m. Female reported someone stole two bicycles from her front yard.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 800 block of S. Main St., 9:30 p.m. Female reported her purse stolen out of her vehicle.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 9:37 a.m. Female reported a possible domestic disturbance and a possible assault.