POLICE CALLS: 10/23-10/29/21

Oct. 29—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Oct. 23-29, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

OCT. 23

—SHOPLIFTING — 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:44 a.m. Male subject stole beer from store.

—WRECK — 2600 block of S. Oak Ave., 7:27 a.m.

—THEFT — 1300 block of SE 1st St., 11:18 a.m. Theft of property.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:59 p.m. Watch found in patrol vehicle.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 900 block of NW 4th Ave., 1:55 p.m. Drugs found on traffic stop.

—INFORMATION — 1400 block of Veterans of Foreign Wars St., 2:20 p.m. Female reported a missing diamond ring.

—SUSPICIOUS SITUATION — 2700 block of SW 5th Ave., 2:02 p.m. A deceased body was found in the creek.

—INFORMATION — 1200 block of NW 6th Ave., 4 p.m. Male releases found property.

—HARASSMENT — 2500 block of NE 4th St., 2:48 p.m. A female reported being harassed by a family member.

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — 500 block of SW 8th St., 8:40 p.m. Guardian reports juvenile runaway.

OCT. 24

—SUSPICIOUS SITUATION — 1300 block of S. Oak Ave., 7:32 a.m. Two windows were destroyed at a local business during the night.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 11:42 a.m. Fight in high school parking lot after children's football game.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:26 p.m. Male received criminal trespass from car wash.

—WRECK — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:29 p.m.

—ANIMAL AT LARGE — 1700 block of NW 6th Ave., 11:07 p.m. Two aggressive dogs found to be running at large.

—TRAFFIC STOP — SE 19th St., 10:33 p.m. Traffic stop led to unlocated driver.

OCT. 25

—WELFARE CHECK — 900 block of Energy Ave., 8:09 a.m. Four-year-old child left home before parents woke up and was returned safely.

—THREATS — 2500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:01 p.m. Male threatened to kill store clerk because she would not let him in the store.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 1300 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:21 p.m. A female reported someone had broken into her residence.

OCT. 26

—ANIMAL AT LARGE — 2400 block of NE 6th St., 12:05 a.m. Three dogs found to be running at large.

—MISSING PERSON — 1900 block of NW 5th Ave., 7:23 a.m. Mother reports her veteran son missing.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 8:34 a.m.

—WRECK — 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:35 p.m.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 3:11 p.m.

—JUVENILE PROBLEMS — 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 3:15 p.m. Information report.

—THREATS — 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 4:59 p.m. Information report.

—HIT AND RUN — 2200 block of NE 4th Ave., 6:31 p.m.

—ANIMAL BITE — 3000 block of N. Murco Drive, 5:59 p.m. Information report.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 9:16 p.m. Male threw cell phone at female in emergency room.

OCT. 27

—THEFT — 1500 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:36 p.m. Bicycle stolen from business.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 400 block of NE 27th St., 1:37 p.m. Vehicle was burglarized and debt card taken and used in multiple transactions.

—INFORMATION — 1300 block of N. Oak Ave., 1:43 p.m. Suicide attempt information report.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 2:24 p.m. Male was trespassing on property.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 6:53 p.m. Physical altercation between mother and daughter.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 9:43 p.m. Male issued a criminal trespass warning.

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — 1300 block of SE 20th St., 10:08 p.m. Female ran away from residence.

OCT. 28

—ASSAULT — 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 9:33 a.m. Female reported she was assaulted and her dog stolen.

—WRECK — E. U.S. Highway 180 and Industrial Parkway, 2:22 p.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 2200 block of NE 1st Ave., 5:33 p.m. Two subjects given criminal trespass warnings.

—WRECK — 2400 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 8:11 p.m.

OCT. 29

—FRAUD — 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 7:03 a.m. Business reported a scam.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:52 a.m. Information report for female reporting being assaulted in other jurisdiction.

—CREDIT CARD ABUSE — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:16 a.m. Credit card used without owner's permission.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1000 block of SW 10th St., 4:54 p.m. Male arrested for assault by contact.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1700 block of NW 1st Ave., 4:59 p.m. AVF causes bodily injury.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:48 p.m. Male and female argued.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 100 block of SW 11th St., 10:29 p.m. Male assaulted at bar.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Oct. 26-28, 2021.

OCT. 26

—VIOLATION OF BOND — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:18 a.m. Female reported her ex-boyfriend followed her in his vehicle.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLES — 200 block of Adams Drive, 9:14 a.m. Male reported unknown persons entered a locked trailer and took miscellaneous merchandise.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 100 block of S. Main St., 2:56 p.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 1:54 p.m. Report generated involving two juvenile females and inappropriate behavior.

—INFORMATION — 1300 block of S. Lamar St., 9:01 p.m. Female reported her daughter had run away from home and not been in contact with her.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:12 a.m. Male reported paying an unknown person for a vehicle with a forged title.

OCT. 27

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLES — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 2:24 p.m. Male's vehicle broken into and a tool box stolen.

—THEFT — 300 block of S. Main St., 2:45 p.m. Male reported a known suspect rented a television and stopped making payments.

—FORGERY — 1700 block of Bethel Road, 7:11 p.m. Employee reported a female attempted to pass a counterfeit $50 bill, but ultimately paid for the items with a credit card and left without the bill.

—DISTURBANCE — 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 10:07 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—WARRANTS — 2500 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 11:10 p.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated, and arrested on county warrants.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:42 p.m. Male reported an unknown person used his identifying information to defraud him out of money.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:26 p.m. Male reported a welder stolen out of his vehicle.

OCT. 28

—WARRANT — Weatherford city limits, 2:21 a.m. Male found to have three county outstanding warrants.

—INFORMATION — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 1:46 p.m. Tip reported regarding a possible assault/threat. No criminal offense was found.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:41 p.m. Business received cards that were reportedly found in the parking lot.

—WARRANT — Weatherford city limits, 8 p.m. Male arrested for warrant and another male arrested for assault family violence.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 200 block of Cottonwood St., 7:04 p.m. Female reported an unknown person stole a purse and miscellaneous items from inside her vehicle.

—WARRANT — 1000 block of S. Main St., 11:07 p.m. Driver arrested on active warrant, possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1900 block of Fort Worth Highway, 6:43 p.m. Female reported property stolen from inside her vehicle.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 200 block of W. Lake Drive, 7:45 p.m. Female reported her vehicle broken into and her purse stolen.