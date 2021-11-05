POLICE CALLS: 10/29-11/4/21

Nov. 5—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Oct. 30-Nov. 4, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

OCT. 30

—FRAUD — 1200 block of NW 3rd Ave., 8:50 a.m. Deposit and first month's rent sent to fake apartment ad.

—HARASSMENT — 100 block of SE 19th St., 11:20 a.m. Complainant's neighbor is harassing her via emergency services.

—WRECK — 400 block of SW 1st St., 3:50 p.m.

—THEFT — 2000 block of NW 2nd Ave., 6:39 p.m. Female reported her ex took her phone and injured her.

OCT. 31

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1000 block of Barker Road, 4:33 a.m. Male criminally trespassed from property.

—WRECK — 900 block of GM 1821, 2:24 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 700 block of W. Hubbard St., 2:20 p.m. Male trespassed from property.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 4:46 p.m.

—ASSAULT — 3000 block of Airport Road, 4:58 p.m. Male arrested following family violence incident.

—HARASSMENT — 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 6:42 p.m.

—THEFT — 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:37 p.m. Five subjects left restaurant without rendering payment for tab.

NOV. 1

—INFORMATION — 500 block of SW 22nd St., 9:50 a.m. Information report over domestic disputes.

—WRECK — 2700 block of SW 5th Ave., 2:42 p.m.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 3:29 p.m.

—SHOPLIFTING — 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 8:29 p.m. Store manager reported female attempting to conceal and steal items.

NOV. 2

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of N. Oak Ave., 12:07 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male for driving while intoxicated.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 2200 block of SE 10th St., 12:35 a.m. Information report.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 600 block of Kingwood Drive, 2;08 a.m. Physical altercation between husband and wife.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of NW 23rd St., 11:35 a.m. A driver's license was turned into the police department.

—FRAUD — 200 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 10:11 a.m. Unknown male used victim's ag exempt card information at a business.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 500 block of Taylor Road, 2:12 p.m. Fence cut onto private property.

—WRECK — 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:50 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1000 block of SE 16th St., 7:46 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest.

NOV. 3

—MUTUAL ASSISTANCE — 300 block of NW 4th St., 12:35 a.m.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 3400 block of NE 10th St., 6:26 a.m. Vehicles burglarized.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — 300 block of NW 17th St., 1;36 p.m. Sexual assault of a child reported.

—WRECK — 3000 block of Airport Road, 2:47 p.m.

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 3:33 p.m. Juvenile female ran away from home.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 4:19 p.m.

—WRECK — 100 block of SW 17th St., 4:39 p.m.

—INDECENT ASSAULT — 500 block of NE 1st St., 6:07 p.m. A female reported being indecently assaulted.

—WRECK — 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:01 p.m.

NOV. 4

—THREATS — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 1:17 a.m. A male was assaulted.

—WRECK — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 7:56 a.m.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:24 a.m. Female arrested for outstanding warrants.

—THEFT — 600 block of FM 1821, 9:39 a.m. Theft reported a business.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 600 block of FM 1821, 11:53 a.m. Female reported damage to her vehicle at department store.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 1700 block of SE 21st St., 11:57 a.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 100 block of FM 1821, 1:17 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 1700 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 10:17 a.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 4:23 p.m.

—WRECK — 2500 block of N. Oak Ave., 4:49 p.m.

—THREATS — 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. St., 6:03 p.m. Juvenile behavioral issue at elementary school.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 4000 block of NE 4th St., 6:54 p.m. Vehicle was burglarized.

—THEFT OF FIREARM — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:12 a.m. Information report.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2021.

OCT. 29

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:27 p.m. Wallet found in school parking lot.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 1000 block of Peaster Highway, 8:15 p.m. Male drier arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15.

—INVESTIGATION — 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 12:15 p.m. Female reported a juvenile may be in possession of illegal substance while in a drug-free zone.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of Thousand Oaks Circle, 7:30 a.m. Female reported her vehicle burglarized and prescription drugs taken.

—POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY — Weatherford city limits, 1:30 p.m. Information received regarding possible child pornography.

—THEFT — 1400 block of Eastview Drive, 7:17 a.m. Female reported a truck stolen from in front of their house.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8:44 a.m. Pregnant female reported being sexually assaulted by a known person.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 1100 block of N. Main St., 9:55 a.m. Unknown persons broke into a home and took roofing materials.

—FORGERY — 100 block of College Park Drive, 3:35 p.m. Male reported a known suspect forged his signature on a loan.

—MARIJUANA POSSESSION — 100 block of Meadowview Drive, 1:20 p.m. Female arrested for possession of marijuana.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 300 block of S. Main St., 10:41 p.m. Male arrested for burglary of a habitation.

OCT. 30

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — E. Lake Drive and Azle Highway, 7:41 a.m. Firearm and several controlled substances were located inside a vehicle.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:23 p.m. Female found a cell phone near her residence.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1200 block of N. Main St., 4:04 p.m. Male arrested for disorderly conduct and indecent exposure, then charged with criminal mischief for damaging a rear patrol car door.

—DISTURBANCE — 800 block of S. Main St., 11:09 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:30 p.m. Female found a wallet at a park.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 3100 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:55 a.m. Male reported an unknown subject broke into his storage unit and took various belongings.

OCT. 31

—DRUG POSSESSION — Weatherford city limits, 3:34 a.m. Male found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 600 block of Blue Bonnet Lane, 5 p.m. Female reported tools, jewelry and glassware stolen.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 200 block of S. Main St., 10:32 a.m. Citizen reported a bicycle had been on the property for several weeks that did not belong there.

NOV. 1

—TRAFFIC STOP — Driver found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 4:59 p.m. Female reported an unknown person took several items from her storage building.

—THEFT — 1300 block of S. Main St., 6:30 p.m. Subject observed drinking someone else's beer and stealing food before fleeing the area.

—ASSAULT — 100 block of Rifle Road, 2:10 p.m. Male reported a known suspect started a fight with him.

—FRAUD — 1:21 p.m. Male reported an unknown person used his social security number for employment at a business outside of Parker County.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 3000 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:02 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of THC cartridges and a handgun, and passenger found to be in possession of of a THC cartridge.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1800 block of S. Main St., 2:35 p.m. Female found a ziplock bag with marijuana and a marijuana pipe.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1200 block of N. Bowie St., 2:42 p.m. Female found a wallet in a business parking lot.

—ASSAULT — 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 8:30 a.m. Female reported her juvenile child was struck in the mouth by another juvenile.

NOV. 2

—WARRANT — 1000 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:17 a.m. Passenger found to have an outstanding warrant.

—EVADING ARREST — 2600 block of S. Main St., 7:42 a.m. Driver fled on foot after a traffic stop and was apprehended and found to be in possession of methamphetamine with an out-of-county warrant.

—HIT AND RUN — 300 block of S. Main St., 6:12 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1200 block of S. Mill St., 10:17 a.m. Male reported his neighbors had been causing damage to his property.

—ASSAULT — 1000 block of S. Main St., 10:47 a.m. Female reported an assault to a juvenile female.

—THEFT — 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 8:39 p.m. Female reported a catalytic converter removed from her vehicle.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1:59 p.m. Female reported a juvenile was possibly a victim of a sexual assault.

—THEFT — 2500 block of S. Main St., 6:10 p.m. Male reported an unknown person turned off the power to a business and entered, taking glasses.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of S. Denton St., 4:52 p.m. Male reported his truck broken into and items stolen. His debit card was later used fraudulently.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:13 p.m. Male reported a female stole his truck.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of Atwood Court, 6:12 p.m. Female reported an elderly female had passed away.

—WARRANT — 100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 11:56 p.m. Male found to have warrant.

NOV. 3

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1400 block of Fort Worth Highway, 5:41 p.m. Male repotted a unknown person entered his unlocked car and took his wallet.

—ASSAULT — 2500 block of S. Main St., 11:26 a.m. Male reported his manager assaulted him.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of W. Water St., 3:13 p.m. Male found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

NOV. 4

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 11:45 p.m. Domestic disturbance reported but no offense occurred. A male was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2500 block of S. Main St., 12:28 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of a controlled substance.