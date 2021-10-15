POLICE CALLS: 10/8-10/15/21

Oct. 15—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Oct. 8-15, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

OCT. 8

—ASSAULT — 300 block of SE 19th St., 9:50 a.m. Altercation between family members resulted in injury.

—WRECK — 200 block of SW 5th St., 12:27 p.m.

—HARASSMENT — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 12:39 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:36 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of FM 1821, 6:05 p.m. Possible narcotics located at local business.

OCT. 9

—ASSAULT — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:12 a.m. Two females were fighting at local hotel.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 600 block of FM 1821, 2:06 p.m. Female received criminal trespass warning for business.

—WRECK — E. U.S. Highway 180 and Garrett Morris Parkway, 2:37 p.m.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 4:11 p.m. Information report regarding possible robbery.

—MISSING PERSON — 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 3:37 p.m. Family reported adult female missing.

—THEFT — 6700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:57 p.m. A business reported issues with receiving payment for services provided.

—INFORMATION — 1200 block of SW 15th St., 11:03 p.m. Male reports female trespassing on property.

OCT. 10

—FOLLOW-UP — 1800 block of SE 15th St., 8:34 a.m. Follow-up.

—WRECK — 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:19 a.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1600 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 11:13 a.m. A tire was slashed.

—WRECK — MH 379 and Old Millsap Highway, 11:59 a.m. Citation issued for no driver's license.

—THEFT — 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 11:31 a.m. Information report regarding a missing ring.

—HIT AND RUN — 600 block of FM 1821, 6:13 p.m.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 100 block of FM 1821, 6:18 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 400 block of N. Oak Ave., 9:17 p.m. Female found cell phone.

OCT. 11

—THREATS — 200 block of NW 5th Ave., 12:28 a.m. Female reports male threatened her with weapon.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 15th St., 1:08 p.m.

OCT. 12

—MISSING PERSON — 500 block of SW 15th St., 9:54 a.m. Elderly female reported missing.

—WRECK — 1500 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:30 p.m.

—THEFT — 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 3:22 p.m. Unknown subject attempted to take catalytic converter off vehicle.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 5:32 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — E. U.S. Highway 180 and SE 25th Ave., 6:43 p.m.

—TRAFFIC HAZARD — SE 25th Ave., 6:32 p.m.

—WRECK — 7600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:29 p.m.

OCT. 13

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1000 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:01 a.m. Male subject evaded arrest in stolen vehicle.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 9:23 a.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 600 block of SW 15th Ave., 12:11 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1500 block of SE 18th St., 1:37 p.m. Complainant wants to file charges on her daughter for damaging an interior door and wall to the residence during a mental episode.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 900 block of NE 9th St., 2:01 p.m. Couple separated after verbal confrontation.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1700 block of NW 5th Ave., 4:10 p.m. Information report.

—SHOPLIFTING — 100 block of FM 1821, 4:29 p.m. Female shoplifted from store.

—WRECK — 3700 block of Ram Blvd., 8:12 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of FM 1821, 9:33 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovered in business parking lot.

—ANIMAL BITE — 1200 block of SW 11th Ave., 10:36 p.m. Male subject was bitten by a dog while walking down the street.

—RECOVERED VEHICLE — 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 9:27 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovered from neighborhood.

OCT. 14

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 1:40 a.m. Female reported being assaulted.

—WRECK — 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:02 a.m.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 300 block of Lee Road, 8:51 a.m. Male arrested for possession of controlled substance.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1600 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 10:08 a.m. Criminal mischief reported.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of SE 15th Ave., 10:26 a.m. Theft by deception.

—ASSAULT — 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 11:50 a.m. Female reported an assault that took place earlier.

—WANTED PERSON — 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 3:23 p.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.

—WRECK — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 5:40 p.m.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 5:44 p.m.

—WRECK — 1100 block of MH 379, 7:21 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of SW 15th St., 6:51 p.m. Male reported unauthorized use of credit card.

—FRAUD — 800 block of SE 3rd Ave., 7:39 p.m. Female scammed into providing personal information.

OCT. 15

—WRECK — SE 24th Ave. and SE 16th St., 1:19 a.m.

—WRECK — Ellis White Road, 8:52 a.m.

—TRAFFIC HAZARD — 1200 block of SW 5th Ave., 11:29 a.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.

—THEFT — Mineral Wells city limits, 2:18 p.m. Female reported someone stole her pet lizard.

—THEFT — 1100 block of se 1st St., 6:26 p.m.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Oct. 8-14, 2021.

OCT. 8

—THEFT — 2200 block Tin Top Road, 9:41 a.m. Two subjects reportedly stole merchandise from a store.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:03 p.m. Male reported a known male damaged his property.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLES — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:25 p.m. Female reported someone grabbed her purse from inside her vehicle, taking two debit cards, a driver's license, keys and food stamps.

—SCAM — Parker County, 10:05 a.m. Female reported being scammed out of $8,400 by someone pretending to be a broker for her time share.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:32 p.m. Female found to be intoxicated in a public place.

—THEFT OF FIREARM — 400 block of Ridgeway Blvd., 8:10 a.m. Male reported an unknown person took a firearm from his vehicle.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1 p.m. Female found a debit card.

—HIT AND RUN — 1 Courthouse Square, 6:05 p.m.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 1500 block of Stetson Drive, 9:42 p.m. Female reported a known male stole her vehicle.

OCT. 9

—WARRANTS — 2700 block of White Settlement Road, 10:49 a.m. Driver found to have active warrant out of Tarrant County.

—THEFT OF PROPERTY — 1300 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 9:27 a.m. Male reported his pickup was stolen by unknown persons.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — Weatherford city limits, 12:46 a.m. 15-year-old driver found to have taken the vehicle from a local shop without the owner's consent.

—THEFT — 1500 block of Texas Drive, 12:25 a.m. Truck found abandoned in the roadway and towed due to being a traffic hazard.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:45 a.m. Possible stolen vehicle located, occupants fled on foot and were lost.

—THEFT — 300 block of W. Russell St., 7:36 a.m. Female reported a bicycle stolen from her house.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 1900 block of Fossil Hill Road, 12 a.m. Male deemed to be driving while intoxicated.

—ASSAULT — 200 block of Atwood Court, 6:26 a.m. Female reported an unknown male knocked on her door, then pushed the door onto her and ran away.

—FRAUD — 1400 block of N. Elm St., 2:06 a.m. Female reported someone stole her wallet.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 300 block of Jack Borden Way, 9:30 p.m. Male found a debit card at a festival.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1200 block of Holland Lake Drive, 7:50 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated in a public place.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:26 a.m. Male reported an unknown male broke into a toolbox in the bed of his truck.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:21 a.m. Male reported an unknown male broke into his box trailer without consent.

OCT. 10

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 1:12 a.m. Female deemed to be intoxicated in a public place.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1200 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 5:50 p.m. Male reported an unknown person caused damage to a building.

OCT. 11

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLES — 1100 block of Evandale Drive, 10:05 a.m. Female reported her vehicle burglarized while at a local park.

—FRAUD — 100 block of College Park Drive, 2:45 p.m. Male reported an unknown suspect used his personal information to obtain a credit card.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 6:26 p.m. Male reported someone entered his minivan and took mini cassette tapes.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of S. Waco St., 6:30 p.m. Driver admitted to being in possession of a marijuana pipe, was which was located.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 400 block of Palo Pinto St., 11 p.m. Marijuana found in the center console of a vehicle.

OCT. 12

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:42 a.m. Female reported her son found a cell phone.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 4:19 p.m. Male and female separated after both claimed to have been assaulted.

—THEFT — 300 block of W. Interstate 20, 2:08 p.m. Unknown male stole items from a business.

—THEFT — 700 block of Adams Drive, 4:18 p.m. Female reported cash, documents and jewelry receipt taken from her motel room.

OCT. 13

—FOUND PROPERTY — 100 block of Houston Ave., 7:40 a.m. Male found a loaded pistol magazine in a booth.

—ASSAULT — 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:50 a.m. Male juvenile reported he was assaulted by a known juvenile.

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:57 a.m. Male reported being harassed by a known female.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1400 block of W. Bankhead Drive, 2:57 p.m. Male found a lost wallet at a gas station.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 12:21 p.m. Male reported someone opened several loans in his name using his personal information.

—HIT AND RUN — 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:18 p.m.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:28 p.m. Female reported an unknown person stole $5,000 from her bank account.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 2:30 p.m. Male determined to have assaulted a female and interfered with an emergency request for assistance.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 1:39 p.m. Male reported someone attempted to collect rent money on a property belonging to him.

—BOND VIOLATION — Weatherford city limits, 4:14 p.m. Individual reportedly violated bond conditions.

OCT. 14

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 12:51 p.m. Female reported a patient failed to pay for services rendered.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 4:01 p.m. Female reported an unknown male fraudulently collected rent money while pretending to be a landlord for a property he doesn't own.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 100 block of Akard St., 4:12 p.m. Adidas duffle bag and Samsonite bag located.

—THEFT — 1400 block of S. Main St., 6:54 p.m. Two theft suspects were found to be in possession of a controlled substance, stolen firearm and identifying information.

—ASSAULT — 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 11:30 a.m. Juvenile reported being kicked in the groin by another juvenile.