POLICE CALLS: 11/13-11/19/21

Nov. 19—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Nov. 13-19, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

NOV. 13

—WRECK — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:58 a.m.

—WRECK — 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:06 a.m.

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — 1700 block of SW 4th Ave., 9:34 a.m. Female juvenile ran away from home.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 11:47 a.m. Juvenile issued a criminal trespass warning from department store.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 12:28 p.m. Female reports her ex sold her vehicle without permission.

—ASSAULT — 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 12:54 p.m. Complainant was assaulted by ex-girlfriend.

—WRECK — 100 block of NE 1st Ave., 3:15 p.m.

—WRECK — 1800 block of N. Oak Ave., 3:58 p.m.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 12:20 p.m.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 1600 block of NW 3rd Ave., 1:29 p.m.

—WRECK — 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:24 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1600 block of SE 21st St., 8:52 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant during traffic stop.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 600 block of Harvey Road, 10:43 p.m.

NOV. 14

—TRAFFIC STOP — 300 block of SE 8th St., 12:34 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male subject for driving while intoxicated.

—THEFT — 600 block of NE 6th Ave., 10:21 a.m. Male reported items stolen from his residence.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 200 block of SE 1st St., 11:50 a.m. Female subject stole jewelry from store.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 1200 block of SW 15th St., 6:26 p.m. Dirt bike stolen from residence.

—INFORMATION — 700 block of Barker Road, 7:11 p.m. Male attacked by dogs.

—DRIVING RECKLESS — SE 1st St. and S. Oak Ave., 8:34 p.m.

—THEFT — 2000 block of SE 17th Ave., 11:26 p.m. Female reported jewelry and stamp collection stolen.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 1500 block of NE 23rd St., 11:32 p.m.

NOV. 15

—SHOPLIFTING — 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 12:44 a.m. Male subject stole beer from convenience store.

—GUN SHOTS — 600 block of SE 18th St., 1:18 a.m. Shots fired near residence during party.

—THEFT — 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 11:11 a.m. Wallet stolen from vehicle and offender attempted to use debit cards and department stores.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1400 block of SE 14th St., 6:29 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

NOV. 16

—WRECK — 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 12 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 11:49 a.m. Female reported her vehicle had been vandalized.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 500 block of SE 20th St., 12:21 a.m. Bicycle was found.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 200 block of NE 7th Ave., 12:45 a.m. Verbal altercation over persons being evicted led to physical altercation.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 200 block of Van Story St., 1:08 p.m. Male assaulted female.

—THEFT — 2900 block of N. Oak Ave., 3:38 p.m.

—ANIMAL BITE — 1900 block of N. Oak Ave., 7:24 p.m. Juvenile was bitten by stray dog.

—INFORMATION — 400 block of SW 4th Ave., 6:56 p.m. Female reported harassment.

NOV. 17

—THEFT — 600 block of FM 1821, 8:02 a.m. Female stole merchandise from store.

—WRECK — 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:28 a.m.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 400 block of NE 6th Ave., 8:13 a.m. Male took car to be repaired and never returned the vehicle.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 400 block of N. Oak Ave., 11:39 a.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from local business.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 400 block of SW 8th St., 1:15 p.m. Information report regarding possible criminal mischief.

—HIT AND RUN — 200 block of N. Oak Ave., 1:13 p.m.

—WRECK — 600 block of SE 1st St., 2:39 p.m.

—WRECK — 3100 block of S. Murco Drive, 3:39 p.m.

—FOLLOW-UP — 600 block of FM 1821, 2:49 p.m. Male stole from a business.

—WRECK — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:38 p.m.

—THREATS — 600 block of NE 7th Ave., 8:05 p.m. Female assaulted another female.

NOV. 18

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 900 block of SE 1st Ave., 3:21 a.m. Female trespassing at residence.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:48 a.m. Male arrested during traffic stop for outstanding warrant.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 8:20 a.m. Information report.

—THEFT — 1600 block of NW 4th Ave., 11:18 a.m. Female reported burglary of her neighbor's residence.

—THEFT — 400 block of SE 4th Ave., 12:51 p.m. Female reported her daughter stole her debit card.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 900 block of SW 24th St., 1:41 p.m. Female reported property damaged.

—HIT AND RUN — 2000 block of Jacob St., 3 p.m.

—TRAFFIC HAZARD — 1100 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 4:03 p.m.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 4:41 p.m. Child made an outcry of being sexually assaulted during a basketball game.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 600 block of FM 1821, 6:49 p.m. Female trespassed from business.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 700 block of W. Hubbard St., 7:23 p.m. Male subject trespassed onto property he had been previously criminally trespassed from.

—THEFT — 700 block of SE 5th St., 7:15 p.m. Male reported female stealing from business.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:34 p.m.

NOV. 19

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 700 block of E. Murco Drive, 8:51 a.m. Information report.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 10:14 a.m. Male subject stole items from department store.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:44 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 6:54 p.m. Male reported ATM tampered with.

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — 500 block of SW 8th St., 6:39 p.m. Two male juveniles ran away together.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1500 block of SE 1st St., 8:57 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from business.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of SE 8 1/2 St., 10:28 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovered with help of Parker County Sheriff's Office.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Nov. 10-18, 2021.

NOV. 10

—THREAT — Weatherford city limits, 5 p.m. Information received regarding a threat.

NOV. 11

—INVASIVE RECORDING — 1000 block of S. Main St., 3:45 p.m. Juvenile female reported a juvenile male was trying to take a picture up her dress.

NOV. 12

—EVADING ARREST — 3200 block of Creek Crossing Drive, 11:18 a.m. Male refused to comply with detention on warrants and arrested for evading arrest.

—WARRANTS — 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:22 p.m. Driver found to have a warrant out of county.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 10:45 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 200 block of Thrush St., 4:50 p.m. Male found a cell phone inside the park.

—LOST PROPERTY — Weatherford city limits, 9:30 a.m. Police received information on a lost hand gun.

—HARASSMENT — Weatherford city limits, 4:11 p.m. Information received that a select group of students were involved in harassing each other. One student's parent wish to file a report.

—THEFT — 100 block of W. Simmons St., 12:15 p.m. Female reported some old drugs were taken from her residence.

—THEFT — 1000 block of Newcastle Drive, 2:40 p.m. Female reported she sold clothing items to a suspect but the suspect later removed the charges from their credit card and did not return the items.

NOV. 13

—INFORMATION — 300 block of Edna St., 12:43 a.m. Male reported his cousin missing for six months.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:08 a.m. Male found walking in the roadway and determined to be intoxicated.

—WARRANT — 700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:21 a.m. Female arrested on warrant.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 300 block of Jade Lane, 11:49 a.m. A drone was found and turned in.

—THEFT — 100 block of W. Lake Drive, 10:22 a.m. Male reported someone stole several tools and materials from a construction site.

—FORGERY — 2000 block of Tin Top Road, 4:29 p.m. A fake $100 was used and seized by police.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 200 block of Alford Drive, 11:52 p.m. Male found intoxicated asleep inside an elevator, then on a couch, and refused to go to his room.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 800 block of Interstate 20, 9:35 p.m. Male located inside a business with slurred speech, staggered walk and talking to people who were not present.

NOV. 14

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2:40 a.m. Driver arrested for failure to display driver's license.

—WARRANT — 100 block of Josephine St., 6:15 a.m. Female arrested for burglary and a male was located and arrested for outstanding warrants.

—FALSE ALARM — 1000 block of S. Main St., 1:23 p.m. Juvenile made a threat and was arrested for the offense of false alarm or report.

—EVADING ARREST — 300 block of Clinton Drive, 6:15 p.m. Male attempted to flee officers before his vehicle struck a tree. He was transported for medical attention and arrested upon discharge.

NOV. 15

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:58 a.m. Male reported a known person used his personal identifying information.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:08 p.m. Female reported being sexually assaulted by a known person.

—ASSAULT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:07 p.m. Male reported an unknown male pushed him after a verbal altercation.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:22 p.m. Female reported seeing a woman drop her ID in a business parking lot. The woman was contacted.

—THEFT — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 7:53 p.m. Female found to be in possession of food and drinks she did not pay for.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 900 block of S. Waco St., 11:10 p.m. Driver observed to be intoxicated.

—THEFT — 100 block of The Farm Road, 7:17 a.m. Male reported Tramadol tablets stolen from his residence.

—CHILD PORNOGRAPHY — Weatherford city limits, 9 a.m. Information received regarding possible child pornography.

—HARASSMENT — 1200 block of Van Winkle St., 2:40 p.m. Female reported a known suspect continually harasses her by sending unwanted messages.

NOV. 16

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of E. Spring St., 11:16 p.m. Suitcase containing checks and papers not belonging to the driver found in the vehicle. Driver was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 700 block of E. Anderson St., 8:19 a.m. Marijuana pipe, lighter and marijuana taken off a patient.

—IDENTITY THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 11:45 a.m. Male reported his credit union account compromised and funds withdrawn.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — Weatherford city limits, 2:21 p.m. Male reported his debit card number was used to withdraw funds from his debit card account.

—FORGERY — 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 11:31 a.m. Female reported a patient forged several medical documents in her name.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 300 block of E. 3rd St., 7:05 a.m. Female reported her tires were slashed.

—MINOR IN POSSESSION — 1500 block of N. Main St., 8:28 p.m. Seventeen-year-old female admitted to consuming and possessing alcohol.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:02 p.m. Methamphetamine and a glass pipe located inside a vehicle.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2000 block of S. Main St., 9:05 p.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.

NOV. 17

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 11:18 p.m. Female found to be in possession of marijuana.

—INFORMATION — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 11:30 a.m. Tip regarding a threat was unfounded.

—WARRANTS — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:26 a.m. Male arrested on county warrant.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 8:47 a.m. Elderly male found deceased in home.

—HIT AND RUN — 1800 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 9:23 a.m. Complainant reported an unknown vehicle caused damage to a guard rail and fence.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:43 p.m. Female reporter her wallet missing from her shopping cart.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:43 p.m. Female reported hiring someone to finish her fence, but he never returned to finish the work after being paid.

—WARRANT — 500 block of S. Elm St., 6:26 p.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrants.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 7:36 p.m. Female reported a known person squeezed her neck and mouth.

—THREAT — 1200 block of Grace St., 8:38 p.m. Male reported receiving a photograph from an unknown person and believed that person was in route to his home to shoot him.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 10:14 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

NOV. 18

—THEFT — 1200 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 12:26 p.m. Male reported someone stole two bicycles from his front porch.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:18 p.m. Female reported receiving a debit card with her maiden name for an account she did not open.

—WARRANT — 300 block of Jack Borden Way, 8:38 p.m. Male found to have a warrant.

—THEFT — 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:37 p.m. Male found to be in possession of stolen tires from a business.