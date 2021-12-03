POLICE CALLS: 11/27-12/3/21

Dec. 3—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

NOV. 27

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1200 block of SE 12th Ave., 5:04 a.m. Male arrested for simple assault.

—THEFT — 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:10 a.m. Complainant was scammed out of money via telephone call.

—HIT AND RUN — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:24 p.m.

—THEFT — 1400 block of NW 1st Ave., 1:31 p.m. Female reports gun stolen from residence.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1400 block of NW 1st Ave., 8:57 p.m. Verbal argument between male and female.

—WRECK — 1600 block of NW 4th Ave., 9:40 p.m.

NOV. 28

—WRECK — 2100 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:39 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 800 block of SW 17th St., 11:03 a.m. Male cut himself by punching out a window.

—WRECK — 100 block of S. Oak Ave., 5:54 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of SE 8 1/2 St., 7:01 p.m. Stolen vehicle out of Irving known to be in the city at residence.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 100 block of Cluster Drive, 8:30 p.m. Male assaulted his girlfriend.

—HARASSMENT — 600 block of Pasadena Blvd., 9:09 p.m. Male advised he was being harassed by female.

—HANG UP — 100 block of FM 1821, 10:33 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.

NOV. 29

—WRECK — 3200 block of MH 379, 4:49 a.m.

—WRECK — 1400 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:46 a.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 700 block of W. Hubbard St., 10:03 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from restaurant.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 9:31 a.m. Vehicle burglarized.

—THEFT — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 7:36 a.m. Male stated someone entered his residence and stole money from his apartment.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 700 block of S. Oak Ave., 2:32 p.m. Series of attempted break-ins reported.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 500 block of NW 6th St., 5:09 p.m. Domestic violence reported by third party.

—WRECK — 100 block of S. Oak Ave., 5:36 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1400 block of SE 8 1/2 St., 7:05 p.m. Report of child assaulting his mother.

—BURGLARY IN PROGRESS — 2400 block of Jacob St., 7:35 p.m. Male reported active burglary at residence.

—INFORMATION — 2500 block of SE 13th St., 7:24 p.m. Male reported being scammed on Facebook purchase.

NOV. 30

—WRECK — 7700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:13 a.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 600 block of se 18th St., 9:29 a.m. Information only — civil dispute.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 500 block of Shady Oak Circle, 9:54 a.m. Apartment burglarized.

—INFORMATION — 900 block of SW 5th Ave., 10:39 a.m. ID documents found in middle of a field.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:50 a.m. Male and female had verbal argument that allegedly turned violent.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1900 block of SE 10th St., 1:03 p.m.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — 1500 block of SE 18th St., 2:07 p.m.

—WRECK — 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:51 p.m.

—FIREARM — 100 block of NW 23rd St., 6:47 p.m.

—THEFT — 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:47 p.m. Female's cell phone stolen while at work.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 8:56 p.m. Female reports juvenile cut own arm.

DEC. 1

—INFORMATION — Ellis White Road and FM 1821, 8:58 a.m. Abandoned vehicle towed.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1800 block of SE 1st St., 9:45 a.m. Subject found rifle magazine in trash can.

—INFORMATION — 1600 block of SE 22nd Ave., 11:47 a.m. Wallet found and turned into police.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 11:45 a.m. Male reported he found a bullet that went through his wall and damaged his belongings.

—MISSING PERSON — 1700 block of SE 21st St., 3:09 p.m. Male reported missing from a mental health facility.

—SHOPLIFTING — 1600 block of SW 5th Ave., 4:04 p.m. Male stole items from a convenience store.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 3000 block of NE 22nd St., 7:20 p.m. Male trespassed.

—FRAUD — 1100 block of SW 9th Ave., 7:36 p.m. Male reports fraud.

—HIT AND RUN — 1800 block of NW 3rd Ave., 8:33 p.m.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 9:10 p.m. Female turned in found property.

DEC. 2

—WARRANTS — 600 block of SW 24th St., 1:05 a.m. Male arrested for county warrant.

—ANIMAL BITE — 100 block of FM 226, 9:24 a.m. Volunteer bitten by kitten, which was quarantined for rabies observation.

—HARASSMENT — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:27 a.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 9:27 a.m. Abandoned vehicle red-tagged per request of business manager.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 300 block of NE 27th Ave., 12:42 p.m. Vehicle was burglarized.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 800 block of SE 1st St., 3:50 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 500 block of SE 7th Ave., 5:22 p.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 400 block of SE 15th St., 7:55 p.m. A welfare check led to subject arrested for public intoxication.

—THREATS — 400 block of SE 15th St., 6:32 p.m. Female assaulted another female at park.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 500 block of Shady Oak Circle, 10:47 p.m. Female reported disturbance at residence.

DEC. 3

—BURGLARY — 1000 block of SE 14th Ave., 6:47 a.m. Two males burglarized a daycare.

—WRECK — 400 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:29 p.m.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:13 p.m. Juvenile male stole items from store.

—MUTUAL ASSISTANCE — 500 block of SE 8 1/2 St., 12:40 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 5300 block of Airport Road, 3:17 p.m. Information report.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Mineral Wells city limits, 3:49 p.m. CPS reported sexual assault of a minor.

—ASSAULT — 500 block of SW 8th St., 4:46 p.m. Juvenile male shot with flare gun.

—WRECK — 100 block of FM 1821, 6:20 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 2900 block of NE 10th St., 6:30 p.m. Female turned in purse found in roadway.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1000 block of SW 10th St., 8:27 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning.

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — 500 block of SE 26th Ave., 11:12 p.m. Information report.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of SW 14th St., 11:57 p.m. Male passenger arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Nov. 24-Dec. 2, 2021.

NOV. 24

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 200 block of W. 4th St., 9:45 p.m. Male involved in wreck found to be intoxicated, and in possession of a firearm.

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:11 p.m. Female reported harassing phone call from unknown male.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 9:17 a.m. LifeCare personnel reported a deceased female inside residence.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 4:48 p.m. Female reported a known person assaulted her, hitting her multiple times on the head.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 700 block of E. Anderson St., 7:38 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in a public place.

—THEFT — 100 block of Interstate 20 East, 5:05 p.m. Male reported theft.

—CIVIL DISPUTE — 500 block of Bryan St., 8:07 p.m. Male reported neighbor's dog bit his dog.

NOV. 25

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 200 block of Alford Drive, 2:30 a.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in a public place.

—WARRANTS — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:21 a.m. Male found to have two active warrants.

—WARRANTS — Weatherford city limits, 9:21 a.m. Male arrested for active warrant.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 400 block of E. Interstate 20, 6:57 a.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—WARRANTS — 1500 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:17 p.m. Male found to have active warrant.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 300 block of E. Interstate 20, 7:46 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated.

NOV. 26

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1:51 a.m. Female reported a known person assaulted her.

—THEFT — 500 block of Harmon St., 7:20 a.m. Female reported a pickup truck was stolen overnight.

—SOLICITATION — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 10:04 a.m. Female cited for soliciting in business parking lot.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:55 a.m. Male reported an unknown person stole items from a storage unit.

—HIT AND RUN — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 11:11 a.m.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — 500 block of Harmon St., 2:50 p.m. Female reported a debit card stolen from their vehicle and used to make unauthorized online purchases.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 3 p.m. Methamphetamine found inside a vehicle.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 4:18 p.m. Driver found to be intoxicated.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:49 a.m. Female reported her vehicle burglarized.

NOV. 27

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 11:12 p.m. Female reported assault.

—WARRANT — 400 block of Front St., 11:36 a.m. Male found to have felony warrant.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — Weatherford city limits, 11:03 a.m.

—THEFT — 800 block of Jameson St., 12:30 p.m. Male alleged his ex-fiance stole from him.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 1:20 p.m. Female reported her tires slashed.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 100 block of W. Park St., 12:53 p.m. Male reported someone stole items out of his storage unit.

—WARRANT — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 1:46 p.m. Male found to have outstanding warrant.

—THEFT — 200 block of Adams Drive, 3:19 p.m. Two juveniles attempted to steal merchandise from store.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 2500 block of S. Main St., 1:20 p.m. Female reported a customer was asked to lead due to not paying and left belongings in hotel room.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5 a.m. Female reported a door to a business had been forced open and was burglarized.

—INFORMATION — 1800 block of Roadrunner Drive, 4:16 p.m. Information report regarding deceased person.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 1500 block of E. Interstate 20, 10:15 p.m. Driver involved in accident was determined to be intoxicated.

—HIT AND RUN — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 7:16 p.m.

NOV. 28

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 800 block of Palo Pinto St., 1:06 a.m. Two males determined to be intoxicated in public.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — Weatherford city limits, 1:52 a.m. Vehicle crash after which two occupants were transported for medical treatment and offense report taken for driving while intoxicated.

—WARRANTS — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 12:55 a.m. Three males arrested for disorderly conduct, and two more for public intoxication.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 1300 block of Washington Drive, 3:44 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of controlled substance.

—THEFT — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 6:02 p.m. Female reported her wallet and its contents stolen from a business.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 6:19 p.m. Male driver found to have displayed a firearm at another motorist.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 7:47 p.m. Driver found to be intoxicated.

NOV. 29

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1000 block of S. Main St., 12:18 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

—INDECENT ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 4:30 p.m. No criminal offense determined to have occurred.

—HIT AND RUN — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:10 a.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:17 a.m.

—THEFT — 200 block of Atwood Court, 10:54 a.m. Female reported someone struck a wooden bear on her front porch.

—STOLEN VEHICLE — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 11:26 a.m. Male reported a stolen vehicle was shown to be in Weatherford. The vehicle was impounded.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 2:38 p.m. Male reported he was was recorded without his consent.

—INFORMATION — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:58 p.m. Female reported her daughter went to a friend's house and never returned.

NOV. 30

—FORGERY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:28 p.m. A check sent to another person was cashed by an unknown person.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 300 block of S. Waco St., 6:34 a.m. Female reported an unknown subject entered a building and took keys.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8:30 a.m. Female juvenile reported being assaulted by another juvenile in September.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of W. Park Ave., 11:06 a.m. Male reported an unknown subject damaged slides to a storage unit.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:11 p.m. Male reported someone used his information fraudulently.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1:22 p.m. A juvenile male was determined to have assaulted a female.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:10 p.m. Male reported items taken from his residence.

—RUNAWAY — 200 block of Atwood Court, 6:49 p.m. Female reported her son ran away from home.

—WARRANT — 1100 block of Wynona St., 10:50 p.m. Female found to have several warrants.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 11:01 p.m. Female reported a known male pushed her against the wall.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 6:52 p.m. Female reported she believed a juvenile female was being sexually assaulted by a known person.

DEC. 1

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLES — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:47 a.m. Female reported her son's vehicle was burglarized and various tools stolen.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:55 a.m. Male reported his credit card was used without his consent.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:42 a.m. Male reported a trailer and equipment stolen.

—THEFT — 1500 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 1:59 p.m.

—ARSON — 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 12 p.m. Juvenile male found to have intentionally set a fire in one of the bathrooms.

—LOST PROPERTY — 2200 block of Old Dicey Road, 1:50 p.m. Male reported a firearm missing from his residence.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:17 p.m. Male reported a former employee stole money from a nonprofit.

—THREATS — Weatherford city limits, 3:58 p.m. Female reported her ex-husband posted intimate pictures of her on multiple websites without her consent.

—ASSAULT — 100 block of N. Denton St., 3:31 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a male and female.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:40 p.m. Male reported his identifying information was used fraudulently by an unknown person.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 7:18 p.m. Male paid another male for cows which were never delivered.

—WELFARE CHECK — Weatherford city limits, 5:31 p.m. Male juvenile threatened to injure himself, but was later determined not to be a danger to himself or others.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 11:17 p.m. Female reported a male was drunk and tried to strangle her, and tried to keep her from calling 9-1-1.

DEC. 2

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 300 block of Willow Creek Drive, 6:57 a.m. Female reported someone opened the toolbox of her truck.

—ASSAULT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:04 a.m. Elderly female reported she was assaulted by an unknown female.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 300 block of Jade Lane, 12:14 a.m. Male reported his pickup radio and battery stolen.

—DRUGS — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 10:45 a.m. 17-year-old male found to be in possession of drugs.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 11:09 a.m. Female reported an 18-year-old male entered her home and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old female.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:40 p.m. Male reported his wife's debit card was used fraudulently.

—THEFT — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 7:34 p.m. Female reported someone stole a cutter from a business.

—THEFT — 300 block of S. Main St., 7:12 p.m. Male stole items from a business.