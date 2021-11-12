POLICE CALLS: 11/6-11/12/21

Nov. 12—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Nov. 6-12, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

NOV. 6

—THREATS — 700 block of SW 17th St., 2:51 a.m. Female assaulted by ex-boyfriend.

—HARASSMENT — 400 block of NW 4th St., 8:27 a.m. Female reported she is being harassed and followed.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 8:10 a.m. Juvenile arrest.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of FM 1821, 10:02 a.m. Female issued a criminal trespass warning, then arrested for disorderly conduct gesture.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1000 block of Barker Road, 12:57 p.m. Female reported her vehicle vandalized.

—WARRANTS — 100 block of SE 19th St., 1:38 p.m. Male and female arrested on outstanding warrant.

—WARRANTS — Highway 180 E. and Ram Blvd., 11:12 a.m. Male subject arrested on a warrant.

—WRECK — 200 block of FM 1821, 4:25 p.m.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 800 block of SE 12th St., 5:11 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:30 p.m. A female reported damage to property.

—WRECK — 1800 block of SW 5th Ave., 7:26 p.m. Hit and run.

—WRECK — E. U.S. Highway 180 and Washington Ave., 9:52 p.m.

—WRECK — Warren Road and Heintzelman Road, 9:55 p.m.

NOV. 9

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 2000 block of SE 19th St., 7:28 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 900 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:57 a.m.

—WRECK — 1800 block of SE 1st St., 11:15 a.m. Information report.

—ASSAULT — 1000 block of Barker Road, 1:23 p.m. 1:23 p.m. Female arrested for assaulting boyfriend.

—HIT AND RUN — 600 block of SW 16th St., 12:25 p.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1400 block of SW 6th Ave., 6:02 p.m.

NOV. 10

—TRAFFIC STOP — 600 block of SE 8th St., 12:08 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male for driving while intoxicated, third or more.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 300 block of NW 5th St., 7:52 a.m. Female turns in found property.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 8:56 a.m. Juvenile committed assault.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 300 block of NW 25th St., 10:04 a.m. Male found a set of keys on roadway.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 600 block of Kingwood Drive, 9:05 a.m. Information report regarding property exchange.

—WRECK — 100 block of SW 1st St., 11:55 a.m.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 5300 block of Airport Road, 2:18 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 4:19 p.m.

—WRECK — 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 4:55 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 2800 block of NE 11th St., 6:58 p.m. Information report.

—THREATS — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 10:54 p.m. Male damaged female's cell phone.

NOV. 11

—TRAFFIC STOP — 700 block of SE 1st St., 1:18 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of female subject for possession of controlled substance.

—HIT AND RUN — 700 block of Warren Road, 9:20 a.m.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 10:41 a.m. Male arrested for theft of property and two warrants.

—INFORMATION — 300 block of Country Club Parkway, 12:42 p.m. Civil matter concerning deceased persons.

—BURGLARY OF STRUCTURE — 1000 block of SW 4th Ave., 3:06 p.m. A church was burglarized.

—THEFT — 100 block of FM 1821, 3:41 p.m. Unknown persons stole two iPhones.

—WRECK — 700 block of SE 1st St., 6:40 p.m.

—CITIZEN DISPUTE — 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 7:08 p.m. Dispute between husband and wife.

NOV. 12

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 11:08 a.m. Criminal trespass warning issued to female.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1000 block of SW 4th Ave., 11:55 a.m Local church burglarized.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 12:29 p.m. Victim's bank account information used to unauthorized purchases by unknown persons.

—WRECK — 2500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:18 p.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 2800 block of MH 379, 5:43 p.m.

—CITIZEN DISPUTE — 900 block of NW 1st Ave., 6:48 p.m. Male and female argued over residency issues.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Nov. 4-12, 2021.

NOV. 4

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 2:30 p.m. Female arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:59 p.m. Employee reported a storage container was broken into.

—THEFT — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 4:21 p.m. Female found to have stolen property.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 900 block of N. Main St., 11:15 a.m. Female reported her driver's side door of vehicle damaged.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:27 p.m. Male reported his tractor trailer was vandalized.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Meadowview Road, 2:36 p.m. Juvenile reported to be in possession of narcotics.

NOV. 5

—INFORMATION — 500 block of S. Elm St., 4:24 a.m. Male found deceased.

—ASSAULT — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 11:26 a.m. Male reported a possible assault.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:30 p.m. Female found a suitcase filled with personal items.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2300 block of Fort Worth Highway, 7:08 p.m. Drug paraphernalia found inside vehicle.

—DISTURBANCE — 200 block of E. Spring St., 10:40 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 200 block of Atwood Court, 7:35 a.m. Female reported a known suspect took her vehicle without permission.

—THREATS — 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 12:54 p.m. Female reported a juvenile male made concerning comments.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1 p.m. Male reported an unknown person used his personal identifying information without his permission.

NOV. 6

—EVADING ARREST — 1100 block of Harmony Circle, 2:44 a.m. Male attempted to evade officers after a traffic stop.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:55 p.m. Female reported her debit card information was used to purchase items in another city.

—THEFT — 3500 block of Foot Hills Drive, 10:58 a.m. Male reported another male took his solar panel and power cord from a camera system.

—HIT AND RUN — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:11 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 10:23 p.m. Male reported he was fleeing a scene after verbal threats of violence were made against him.

—WELFARE CHECK — Weatherford city limits, 2:15 p.m. Male exhibited mental illness and was transported to a medical facility.

—ROBBERY — 3400 block of Creek Crossing Drive, 6:14 a.m. Male reported three unknown suspects entered his home and robbed him at gunpoint.

NOV. 7

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1300 block of S. Main St., 12:21 a.m. Driver and passenger found to be in possession of marijuana.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of E. 5th St., 7:15 a.m. Male reported someone damaged the restrooms at a park.

—HIT AND RUN — 600 block of W. Bridge St., 8:40 a.m.

—THEFT — 1900 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2:05 p.m. Male reported a male and female stole several items from a store.

—DISTURBANCE — 200 block of Alford Drive, 5:32 p.m. Subjects were arguing causing other customers to complain.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:55 p.m. Male reported another male assaulted him.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of NW Ric Williamson Highway, 8:15 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—BOND VIOLATION — Weatherford city limits, 6:45 a.m. Report for violation of bond conditions completed.

NOV. 8

—ARSON — 500 block of W. Russell St., 8 a.m. Traffic cone was burned and playground equipment damaged.

—FOUND PROPERTY — Weatherford city limits, 9:15 a.m. Samsung tablet found.

—HARASSMENT — 300 block of W. Rentz St., 11:45 a.m. Male reported a known suspect continues to harass him by sending unwanted texts and letters.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 300 block of W. Lee Ave., 11:43 a.m. Debit card found.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 1:16 p.m. Female reported an unknown female left a store without paying for clothing.

—HARASSMENT — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 2 p.m. Female provided video showing bullying and harassment toward her juvenile son.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 1000 block of Newcastle Drive, 6:21 p.m. Female reported a stolen gun safe and several firearms.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 9:34 p.m. Passenger found to be in possession of illegal controlled substance.

—WELFARE CHECK — 900 block of N. Elm St., 4:37 p.m. Male found asleep in a vehicle and determined to be intoxicated.

NOV. 9

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 4:02 a.m. Male determined to have assaulted a female while holding a knife.

—THREATS — 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 3:50 p.m. Female reported receiving information of possible threats made.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of E. 5th St., 8:44 a.m. Male reported someone had damaged the play area of a park.

—ASSAULT — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 8:20 a.m. Juvenile male reported being assaulted.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:14 a.m. Male reported a male ceased making payments for various household goods and refused to return property.

—WARRANT — 700 block of E. Park Ave., 1:42 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—THEFT — 200 block of Interstate 20, 11 a.m. Footage recorded an employee conducting a refund for a purchase they made at another store without returning the item.

—DISTURBANCE — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 11:40 a.m. Juvenile male causing a disturbance.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:52 p.m. Male reported multiple fraudulent transactions attempted using his information.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 7 p.m. Male found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 5:34 p.m. Female reported her juvenile female witnesses assault of another juvenile.

—INDECENCY WITH A CHILD — Weatherford city limits, 4:05 p.m. Female reported indecency with a child by sexual contact of a juvenile female and the suspect a juvenile male.

NOV. 10

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 1:55 p.m. Female reported a known male and female broke into her home and she was assaulted by the male.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:22 p.m. Female reported her wallet and cash stolen.

—INDECENCY W/ A CHILD — Weatherford city limits, 8:24 a.m. Female reported a juvenile male touched a juvenile female without consent.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 5:44 p.m. Female reported an unknown person broke the lock on her storage container and took property.

NOV. 11

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 12:56 a.m. Male found to be driving while intoxicated.

—INFORMATION — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:15 p.m. Female reported a known person was in possession of a firearm she purchased.

—HIT AND RUN — 200 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:41 p.m.

—ONLINE IMPERSONATION — 2100 block of Clear Lake Road, 10:10 a.m. Female reported she was contacted about somebody creating an online account and impersonating her.

—THEFT — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:50 p.m. Male reported a known male stole a leaf blower.

—THEFT — 300 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:53 p.m. Male reported a known male stole a gift card from a store.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 300 block of Jack Borden Way, 12:38 p.m. A wallet with debit cards was found and turned in.

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 7 p.m. Female reported a verbal argument, and a male was found in possession of a controlled substance and had warrant.

NOV. 12

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 100 block of Alford Drive, 12:37 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated in public.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 12:12 a.m. Male reported his girlfriend assaulted him.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1600 block of Fort Worth Highway, 4:25 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public.