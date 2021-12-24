POLICE CALLS: 12/17-12/22/21

Dec. 24—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Dec. 18-22, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

DEC. 18

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 4:20 a.m. Call led to arrest of male for possession of a controlled substance and outstanding warrant.

—MISSING PERSON — 4000 block of NE 5th St., 12:19 p.m. An elderly male was reported missing.

—INFORMATION — 900 block of FM 1821, 3:41 p.m. Female reported being hit by vehicle.

—WRECK — 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 6:07 p.m.

—WRECK — 100 block of NE 27th Ave., 7:27 p.m.

—LOST PROPERTY — 600 block of FM 1821, 7:53 p.m. Male reported losing his wallet.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 900 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:16 p.m. A female was arrested for public intoxication.

DEC. 19

—THREATS — 700 block of SE 14th St., 2:33 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—INFORMATION — 1400 block of SE 21st St., 8:41 a.m. Found property.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of Lee Road, 8:27 a.m. One male assaulted another.

—ROBBERY — 1500 block of SE 18th St., 11:14 a.m. Assault.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 100 block of NE 2nd St., 10:51 a.m. Information report taken.

—WRECK — 1600 block of SW 5th ave., 1:11 p.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:56 p.m. Female arrested for possession and resisting arrest.

—SHOPLIFTING — 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 8:31 p.m.

—MISSING PERSON — 1400 block of NW 1st Ave., 8:58 p.m. A custody dispute between parents.

DEC. 22

—STRAYS — 1400 block of MH 379, 7:45 a.m. Dog reportedly thrown from pickup and taken to shelter where it was euthanized for injuries.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 3500 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 9:22 a.m. Building burglarized during the night.

—THEFT — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:07 p.m. Female stole multiple items from store.

—WARRANTS — 1500 block of SE 18th St., 2:30 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:54 p.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1800 block of SW 1st Ave., 6:44 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—FORGERY — 2000 block of SE 11th St., 8:20 p.m. Male had check stolen and forged.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Dec. 17-22, 2021.

DEC. 17

—SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD — Weatherford city limits, 8:30 a.m. Officer met with complainant in reference to a sex offense.

—WARRANT — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 9 a.m. Driver found to have two active warrants.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:46 a.m. Female dropped off an earning she said was found in the WPD parking lot.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 11:28 a.m. Female reported a known suspect damaged her vehicle while it was parked.

—SOLICITATION — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 3:30 p.m. Male issued citation for soliciting and accepting money from motorists.

—THEFT — 900 block of N. Rusk St., 6:53 p.m. Male reported he left his truck running and when he got back, was stolen.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Jack Borden Way, 1:13 a.m. Male driver arrested on probable cause for driving while intoxicated.

DEC. 18

—EVADING ARREST — Male arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after evading police and crashing into a parked vehicle.

—WARRANT — 900 block of Foster Lane, 2:14 p.m. Male arrested on active felony warrant.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 6:03 p.m.

—BOND VIOLATION — 100 block of Cartwright Park Road, 5 a.m. Driver found to be in violation of a protective order.

—WARRANT — 100 block of Josephine St., 7:08 p.m. Male arrested on three misdemeanor warrants.

—THREATS — 100 block of May Court, 9:40 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated and threatened residents.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 9:56 p.m. Female reported a known male assaulted her by striking her with his vehicle door.

DEC. 19

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 1200 block of S. Main St., 12:47 a.m. Driver found to be intoxicated.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1:53 a.m. Female determined to have caused physical contact with a known family member.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of W. Lee St., 1:54 a.m. Male found to be driving while license invalid.

—THREATS — Weatherford city limits, 3 a.m. Female reported her husband was extremely intoxicated and threatened bodily harm to her.

—WARRANT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 8:41 a.m. Driver found to have outstanding warrant out of North Richland Hills.

—THEFT — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 1:36 p.m. Female reported two unknown subjects had stolen items from a business.

DEC. 20

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:55 p.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana and female found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

—WARRANT — 100 block of N. Alamo St., 2:07 a.m. Male arrested on three outstanding warrants.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLES — 2500 block of Hadley St., 7:05 a.m. Female reported someone broke the driver's window of her vehicle and took a wallet and gift card.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 9 a.m. Information received regarding possible child pornography.

—THEFT — 200 block of W. Bridge St., 3:25 p.m. Female reported mailed prescriptions may have been stolen.

—WARRANT — 200 block of Live Oak Lane, 1:39 p.m. Female arrested on active felony warrant.

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2 p.m. Female reported a known male was contacting her through social media and texts after she asked him to stop.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 800 block of E. Oak St., 3:03 p.m. Complainant reported a burglary and a Husky dog stolen.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 5:31 p.m. Female reported her vehicle stolen from a business parking lot.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 11:30 p.m. Driver issued citation for minor in possession of tobacco.

DEC. 21

—HIT AND RUN — 2800 block of E. Lake Drive, 4:52 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 400 block of W. Park Ave., 11:20 p.m. Passenger found to be in possession of stolen credit card and other items of identifying information from multiple victims, and driver was found to be in possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

DEC. 22

—AGGRAVATED ASSAULT — 2400 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:25 a.m. Female found deceased inside a vehicle after a wreck.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:18 a.m. Female reported someone used her information to steal money from her savings account.

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:35 p.m. Female reported a known female has been harassing her.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:43 a.m. Male reported his bicycle stolen.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:37 p.m. Female reported someone collected her money for a mixer and coffee maker but the product was never received.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:51 p.m. Both occupants found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—THEFT — 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2:37 p.m. Male reported an unknown person stole property from him.