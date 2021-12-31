POLICE CALLS: 12/23-12-29-21

Dec. 31—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Dec. 24-29, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

DEC. 24

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1900 block of SE 13th St., 2:39 a.m. Male assaulted female at residence.

—INFORMATION — 1200 block of MH 379, 1:26 a.m. Vehicle towed on traffic stop.

—WRECK — 200 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:35 a.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1300 block of SE 2nd St., 7:25 a.m. Information only.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 500 block of SW 15th St., 9:31 a.m. A vehicle was reported stolen.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 10:15 a.m. Bank card used without consent.

—INFORMATION — 2900 block of SE 6th St., 12 p.m. Information only.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:15 p.m. Passport found in police parking lot.

—ANIMAL BITE — 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 5:33 p.m. Hospital reported dog bite.

—INFORMATION — 1300 block of se 1st St., 5:36 p.m. Drugs located in parking lot.

—INFORMATION — 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 9:18 p.m. A vehicle was red-tagged/

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2100 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:39 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

DEC. 25

—HIT AND RUN — 600 block of FM 1821, 7:02 a.m.

—WRECK — 1500 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:02 p.m.

—WRECK — 200 block of NE 27th Ave., 1:02 p.m.

—THEFT — 900 block of FM 1821, 12:42 p.m. Male and female attempted to fraudulently pass deceased grandfather's check and stole merchandise from store.

—RECKLESS DRIVING — 100 block of FM 1821, 2:24 p.m. Female was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

—THEFT — 2100 block of SE 17th Ave., 1:23 p.m. Male found house burglarized.

—THEFT — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:45 p.m. Luggage reported stolen from carwash.

—THEFT — 500 block of Sam Houston Road, 5:39 p.m. Package was stolen from porch.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of Park Road 71, 6:53 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

DEC. 26

GUN SHOTS — 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 12:55 a.m. Information report.

Story continues

—THEFT — 700 block of FM 1195, 3:44 p.m. Trailer stolen from property.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1000 block of N. Oak Ave., 7:58 p.m. Possible stolen bicycle.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 10:43 p.m. Suspicious vehicle investigation.

—ATTEMPTED SUICIDE — Mineral Wells city limits, 10:40 p.m. Information report.

DEC. 27

—CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE — 1600 block of SE 22nd Ave., 9:08 a.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 11:16 a.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 600 block of FM 1821, 11:12 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 1200 block of Veterans of Foreign Wars St., 12:02 p.m. Male reported being assaulted by girlfriend.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 2900 block of SE 5th St., 2:16 p.m. Residence was burglarized.

—WRECK — 100 block of SW 5th Ave., 6:15 p.m.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 2900 block of SE 5th St., 6:17 p.m. Residence burglarized.

DEC. 28

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 300 block of SE 20th St., 2:05 p.m. Male damaged vehicle with bat and violated protective order.

—WRECK — 4500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:58 p.m.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 500 block of SW 15th St., 9:47 p.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning after causing disturbance.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 9:37 a.m. Juvenile male arrested for threatening to hurt his mother.

—THEFT — 1300 block of SE 2nd St., 11:18 a.m. Cat taken by victim's ex-boyfriend.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 2700 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 1:11 p.m. Business owner reported theft of a trailer.

—THEFT — 200 block of SW 8th St., 2:52 p.m. Female reported her purse stolen by a male on a bicycle.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 100 block of Travis Drive, 4:02 p.m. Female turned in a cell phone to police department.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 2:46 p.m. Knife found in men's restroom.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 6000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:59 p.m. Residence was burglarized.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 300 block of NE 21st St., 6:35 p.m. Female reports male trespassing.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 9:32 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

DEC. 29

—FOUND PROPERTY — 100 block of SW 4th Ave., 7:16 a.m. A wallet was turned into the police department.

—THEFT — 1700 block of SW 4th Ave., 10:02 a.m. Male reported a theft occurred over the weekend.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 12:48 p.m.

—THEFT — 600 block of SE 17th St., 12:42 p.m. Theft of property.

—CITIZEN DISPUTE — 900 block of NE 9th St., 12:24 p.m. Male and female had verbal argument over child custody agreement.

—WELFARE CHECK — 3000 block of Airport Road, 2:56 p.m. Welfare check.

—WRECK — E. U.S. Highway 180 and SE 25th Ave., 3:37 p.m.

—WRECK — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:43 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 1:29 p.m. Mailbox damaged.

—FORGERY — 2000 block of SE 11th St., 5:30 p.m. Male had check forged in his name.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 5:50 p.m. Male and female reported their vehicle was burglarized.

—WANTED PERSON — 1600 block of SE 14th Ave., 8:41 p.m. Male arrested on county warrant and methamphetamine located in his pocket.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 9:01 p.m. Male arrested for trespassing.

—WRECK — 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 11:27 p.m.

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 11:38 p.m. Juvenile runaway was reported.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Dec. 23-29, 2021.

DEC. 23

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:15 a.m. Male reported a known suspect forged another person's name and defrauded him out of $90,000.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:05 p.m. Female reported paying an application fee and deposit for rent to a person that did not have authority to rent.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 12:52 p.m. Female reported a known person damaged her vehicle.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:43 p.m. Female reported her personal information was used without her consent.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1700 block of Bethel Road, 11:23 a.m. Male reported a known person hacked into several programs for a business.

—HIT AND RUN — 2200 block of Caroline Drive, 4:01 p.m.

DEC. 24

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 10:36 p.m. Male found in possession of a controlled substance.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 12:16 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated in a public place.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2400 block of Tin Top Road, 12:15 a.m. Male and female arrested for public intoxication.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 7:10 a.m. Male reported his credit card used at a business in Weatherford without his permission.

—HARASSMENT — 700 block of Peaster Highway, 12:05 p.m. Female reported a known suspect has been harassing her and hacked into her email and impersonated her online.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1500 block of N. Main St., 8:49 a.m. Female transported to a treatment facility for mental evaluation.

—LOST PROPERTY — 1800 block of S. Main St., 2:45 p.m. Male reported his wallet lost.

—ASSAULT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 11:49 a.m. Male issued a citation for assault by threat.

—INFORMATION — 1500 block of N. Main St., 3:14 p.m. Female reported her husband was found deceased in bed.

—THEFT — 2000 block of Holly Oaks Drive, 5:05 p.m. Male reported his vehicle stolen.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 300 block of Love Street Park, 9:36 p.m. Two males found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 300 block of Jack Borden Way, 11:06 a.m. Female located a large gift bag with toys abandoned at a playground.

DEC. 25

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 2:08 a.m. Male reported another male kicked in the door of an apartment and assaulted a female.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 300 block of S. Alamo St., 6:30 p.m. Stolen vehicle located and towed.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of Rusk St., 2:58 p.m. Deceased person reported inside a residence.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 600 block of Mikus Road, 10:06 p.m. Male reported a truck shot a handgun at a deer near the roadway. A dead deer with a single bullet wound was located.

DEC. 26

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 11:06 a.m. A THC cartridge was seized.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 800 block of Interstate 20, 11:51 a.m. Male reported his vehicle keyed.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3 p.m. Female reported her purse and wallet stolen out of her vehicle.

—THEFT OF FIREARM — Weatherford city limits, 3 p.m. Male reported someone took his firearm out of the center console of his vehicle.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 300 block of Adams Drive, 10:24 p.m. Female determined to be intoxicated in a public place.

—INJURY TO A CHILD — 700 block of E. Anderson St., 9:03 p.m. Toddler was treated for a skull fracture and leg lacerations believe to be intentional or from criminal negligence.

DEC. 27

—THEFT — 300 block of S. Main St., 10:20 a.m. Male reported a known person rented an item and failed to make payments.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 12:30 a.m. Female was assaulted by a male with a door.

—HIT AND RUN — 2100 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:54 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 1200 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:05 p.m. Female reported mail inside her mailbox that was opened and did not belong to her.

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:54 p.m. Female reported a known male continues to harass her.

—CREDIT CARD ABUSE — Weatherford city limits, 7:20 p.m. Female reported a family member took her credit card and driver's license and attempted to withdraw money out of her account.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 7:59 p.m. Male reported a family member used his debit card to make purchases and cash withdrawals without his permission.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 9:46 p.m. Male and female reported they were assaulted by a known family member.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1700 block of S. Main St., 6:50 p.m. Male found to have invalid driver's license and in failure of maintaining financial responsibility on his vehicle.

DEC. 28

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8 a.m. Female reported a known person stole her personal property.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 200 block of S. Line St., 12:13 p.m. Male reported items stolen from his vehicle overnight.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 200 block of S. Line St., 12:13 p.m. Female reported an unknown female came onto her property and attempted to steal a package that had been delivered to her front porch.

—WELFARE CHECK — Weatherford city limits, 8:15 a.m. Female found to have mental issues and was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

—HARASSMENT — Weatherford city limits, 9:18 p.m. Female reported a known male has been harassing her through texts and recently told her he was going to reach out to her children as well.

—THEFT — 1000 block of Vine St., 10:17 p.m. A male accused his neighbor of taking his wallet.

—THEFT — 100 block of Tin Top Road, 8:43 p.m. Several items of stolen clothing were seized and female was found to be driving while license invalid.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 500 block of Eureka St., 4:58 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

DEC. 29

—THEFT — 2200 block of Browder Lane, 11:10 a.m. Four tires stolen off a trailer at a business overnight.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of W. Water St., 1:27 p.m. Female issued citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

—HIT AND RUN — 1700 block of Martin Drive, 12:36 p.m.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 3:59 p.m. A female was determined to be deceased from natural causes.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1700 block of Martin Drive, 5:05 p.m. Female reported a safe door on the property.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:08 p.m. Male reported another male assaulted him, then broke the driver's side window of his vehicle.