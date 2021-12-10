POLICE CALLS: 12/3-12/10/21

Dec. 10—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Dec. 4-10, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

DEC. 4

—INFORMATION — Mineral Wells city limits, 4:55 a.m. Male reported roommate harming himself.

—WRECK — 1100 block of SE 1st St., 7:19 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 10:15 a.m. Juvenile problem information.

—BURGLARY OF A BUILDING — 3800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:39 a.m. Business burglarized with two vehicles stolen.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 11:04 a.m. Damaged and inoperable vehicle red-tagged.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 600 block of NW 3rd St., 10:38 a.m. Female reported several windows broken.

—FRAUD — 700 block of Reed Road, 9:30 a.m. Information report.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 100 block of SE 19th St., 12:28 p.m. Family violence reported.

—THEFT — 1500 block of SW 13th Ave., 12:02 p.m. Theft was reported.

—WRECK — 800 block of SW 21st St., 4:52 p.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 1100 block of SW 2nd Ave., 5:47 p.m.

—WRECK — 2600 block of S. Oak Ave., 6:17 p.m.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 1st St., 6:19 p.m.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 500 block of SW 4th Ave., 6:27 p.m. A residence was reported burglarized.

—HARASSMENT — 2500 block of SE 13th St., 6:49 p.m. Female subject harassing other male and female.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 2400 block of SW 10th Ave., 8:51 p.m. Female reported items missing from residence.

DEC. 5

—THEFT — 1400 block of SW 6th Ave., 2:29 a.m. Female reported items stolen.

—HARASSMENT — 200 block of NW 5th St., 5:34 a.m. Family violence reported.

—HIT AND RUN — 500 block of SE 26th Ave., 5:34 a.m.

—WRECK — E. U.S. Highway 180 and Garrett Morris Parkway, 10:58 a.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1400 block of N. Oak Ave., 11:09 a.m. Criminal trespass reporte.d

—FOUND PROPERTY — 600 block of FM 1821, 4:18 p.m. Driver's license found at business.

—ANIMAL BITE — 1000 block of SW 25th St., 8:16 p.m. Dog bit female and argument ensued between dog owners.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 800 block of SW 4th Ave., 11:02 p.m. Residence burglarized.

DEC. 6

—SHOPLIFTING — 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 2:26 a.m. Beer stolen from convenience store.

—WRECK — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:18 p.m.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 3:35 p.m.

—INFORMATION — Mineral Wells city limits, 3:15 p.m. Suicide attempt reported.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2500 block of SE 5th St., 5:12 p.m. Home and vehicle damaged.

—INFORMATION — 2900 block of N. Oak Ave., 8:04 p.m. Male sent for evaluation.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1700 block of SE Airport Road, 10:51 p.m. Outbuilding at daycare was burglarized.

DEC. 7

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 300 block of NE 6th Ave., 1:12 a.m. Physical disturbance led to male and female's arrest on outstanding warrants and possession of controlled substance.

—RUNAWAY — 900 block of SW 17th St., 7:14 a.m. Female reported daughter ran away.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 2400 block of NE 3rd Ave., 8:32 a.m. Vehicle was burglarized at residence.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 900 block of SE 6th Ave., 9:07 a.m. Vehicle reported stolen.

—BURGLARY OF BUSINESS — 6000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:09 a.m. Multiple storage units were burglarized.

—THEFT — 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:46 a.m. Information report.

—HIT AND RUN — 600 block of FM 1821, 11:44 a.m.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of FM 1821, 1:59 p.m. Female trespassed from property.

—FRAUD — 1800 block of SE 1st St., 2:29 p.m. Business reported theft by check.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 5:44 p.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1500 block of SE 18th St., 4:54 p.m. Female evaluated by MHMR.

—THEFT — 1300 block of SE 8th St., 5:05 p.m. Complainant's vehicle burglarized.

DEC. 8

—WRECK — 700 block of SE 6th Ave., 7:14 a.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 1:21 p.m. Information report.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 2000 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:25 p.m. Male reported building damaged.

—HIT AND RUN — 600 block of FM 1821, 4:21 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 2400 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:06 p.m. Female located lying in AutoZone parking lot.

DEC. 9

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 3:06 a.m. Suspicious call for service led to subject arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 2500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:07 a.m. Male criminally trespassed from business.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 1800 block of SE 21st St., 11:14 a.m. Juvenile-related incident.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1500 block of SE 2nd Ave., 4:29 p.m.

DEC. 10

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Country Club Parkway, 5:06 a.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 300 block of Country Club Parkway, 12:46 p.m. Vehicle tagged.

—THEFT — 400 block of SW 8h St., 2 p.m. A theft was reported.

—THEFT — 2000 block of SE 17th Ave., 2:39 p.m. iPad taken by family member without consent.

—FOLLOW-UP — 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 3:03 p.m. Information report.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 4:48 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—MUTUAL ASSIST — SE 8 1/2 St. and SE 12th Ave., 6:43 p.m. Male arrested on agency assist warrant service.

—WARRANTS — 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:21 p.m. Female arrested for outstanding warrant and evading arrest of detention.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of Shady Oak Circle, 10:04 p.m. Male reports altercation.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Dec. 3-9, 2021.

DEC. 3

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 8 a.m. Information received regarding possible child pornography.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1700 block of S. Bowie Drive, 7:17 a.m. Female reported two males attempted to break into a building.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 8:15 a.m. Information received regarding possible child pornography.

—THREATS — 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 8 a.m. Juvenile male determined to have made false report of a future offense.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:19 p.m. Male reported lumber stolen from a work site.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:49 p.m. Couple reported a known subject stole a ukulele and amplifier from their residence.

—THEFT — 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:27 p.m. Female reported a phone was taken from her vehicle.

—HIT AND RUN — 1100 block of N. Interstate 20 Service Road, 4:47 p.m.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 6:47 p.m. Male reported someone stole his cell phone from his place of business.

—INFORMATION — 300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:06 p.m. Male was located deceased in a vehicle at the location.

—WARRANT — Charles St. and S. Bowie Drive, 8:45 p.m. Passenger found to be wanted out of Wise County.

—WARRANT — 2500 block of S. Main St., 6:40 p.m. Driver provided false identity and was found to be the subject to two active warrants.

DEC. 4

—THEFT — 2100 block of S. Main St., 9 p.m. Female reported being conned by a man pretending to be affiliated with parts delivery.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:06 p.m. Male reported someone accessed a phone app and stole money from him.

—WARRANT — 2300 block of Summer Brook Drive, 9:11 a.m. Male arrested on warrant.

—THEFT OF FIREARM — 300 block of E. Park St., 2:51 p.m. Male found to be in possession of a stolen firearm.

—THEFT — 2000 block of S. Main St., 6:16 p.m. Female reported her phone stolen from a restroom inside a business.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1200 block of N. Elm St., 8:14 p.m. Male detained and transported for a mental health facility.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of W. Russell St., 6:58 p.m. Driver arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 8:56 p.m. Employee reported a female stole property.

DEC. 5

—WARRANT — 1900 block of S. Main St., 3:45 a.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated and passenger found to have outstanding warrants.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:46 p.m. Female reported an unknown person collected money for rent while pretending to be a landlord.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 5:23 p.m. No assault determined to have occurred but female was found to be in possession of subject believed to be marijuana.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 500 block of Vine St., 8:45 p.m. Female reported her boyfriend poured bleach on her clothes.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 10:32 p.m. Male determined to have assaulted his wife and caused injury to a child.

DEC. 6

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 9:56 p.m. Passenger found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 8:49 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana and passengers found to be in possession of controlled substance.

—FALSE ALARM — 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 1 p.m. Male juvenile determined to have made a false report of a future offense.

—INFORMATION — 700 block of N. Oakridge Drive, 11:42 a.m. Information regarding a possible violation of a protective order.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 9:01 a.m. Male determined to have assaulted his wife and damage her vehicle.

DEC. 7

—ASSAULT — 100 block of Ikard Lane, 7:50 a.m. Juvenile reported being threatened with a knife by another juvenile.

—PANHANDLING — 1900 block of S. Main St., 11:52 a.m. Male issued a citation for soliciting funds from the side of the road.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:17 p.m. Male reported someone stole various items form his truck.

—FORGERY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:46 p.m. Female reported a check had been forged with her signature.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 900 block of N. Main St., 7:25 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1000 block of S. Main St., 12:18 a.m. Male reported someone broke out the window of his business and stole money.

—INFORMATION — 1200 block of Ranger Highway, 11:57 a.m. Male determined to be deceased after report of cardiac arrest.

—BOND VIOLATION — 700 block of N. Oakridge Drive, 10:37 a.m. Male arrested for violating bond conditions.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of Palo Pinto St., 12:22 p.m.

—THEFT — 200 block of Adams Drive, 12:33 p.m. Female reported a male was caught on video stealing three bottles of cologne.

DEC. 8

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 600 block of E. Water St., 7:01 a.m. Male reported a delivery sign stolen from his vehicle.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:24 a.m. Male reported a known woman got a loan through his work and has no paid for the item.

—THREATS — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:34 a.m. Male reported a known male made threats to employees while displaying a deadly weapon.

—INJURY TO A CHILD — 400 block of E. 8th St., 2:03 p.m.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:08 p.m. Female reported a catalytic converter taken off her vehicle.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 11:17 p.m. Male found to be driving while intoxicated, and in possession of marijuana.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 9:40 p.m. Female driver observed with open alcoholic beverage.

—WARRANT — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:11 a.m. Male arrested for active warrant out of Lubbock County.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 500 block of S. Main St., 12:52 a.m. Male reported his business was burglarized and cash taken from the registers and office.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1200 block of S. Main St., 12:48 a.m. Building's window was broken out and numerous items stolen.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 5:33 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated, and marijuana pipe was found in the vehicle during impound.

DEC. 9

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 700 block of E. 3rd St., 9:28 a.m. Male reported a known female damaged his TV.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 300 block of Jack Borden Way, 1:40 p.m. Safe was located inside a bathroom and logged into WPD property for safe-keeping.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 12:59 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:08 p.m. Male reported someone used his identifying information fraudulently and without his permission.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:18 p.m. Female reported a male had assaulted her.

—PANHANDLING — E. Spring St. and N. Elm St., 5:17 p.m. Male issued a citation for soliciting funds in a roadway/median.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 300 block of Love St., 5:10 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public.

—THEFT — 1700 block of S. Main St., 9:29 p.m. Male reported losing his wallet, and that $1,000 was missing from it when it was recovered.

—WELFARE CHECK — Weatherford city limits, 10:45 p.m. Male detained and transported to a medical facility for mental evaluation.