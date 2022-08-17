Police calls
Aug. 17—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
1100 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A theft was investigated Monday.
Superior Court, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated Monday.
100 block of East Market Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence Monday.
500 block of Brower Road, Lima — Officers responded to a hit-skip accident Monday.
800 block of Linden Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence Monday.
Bellefontaine Avenue and Calumet Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a hit-skip accident Monday.
300 block of Ashwood Avenue, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated Monday.
400 block of South Jackson Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence in progress Monday.
500 block of Hope Street, Lima — A theft was investigated Monday.
700 block of North Metcalf Street, Lima — A theft was investigated Monday.
1000 block of St. Johns Avenue, Lima — Officers responded to a report of destruction of property in progress Monday.
100 block of Haller Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence in progress Monday.
1100 block of Biscayne Drive, Lima — A theft was investigated early Tuesday.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
1300 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a fight complaint Monday.
Mayberry Road and Miller Road, Columbus Grove — Deputies responded to a report of an unruly juvenile Monday.
3100 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a fight complaint Monday.
1900 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated person Monday.
200 block of Baxter Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Monday.
2900 block of Hanover Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a mentally ill person Monday.
5500 block of Hartman Road, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated Monday.
400 block of Yale Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Monday.
1400 block of South Clay Street, Delphos — A report of breaking and entering was investigated Monday.
100 block of North Walnut Street, Harrod — Deputies responded to a report of an unruly juvenile Monday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.